PUFFCO JOINS UFC BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU AS OFFICIAL PARTNER

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puffco, a leading maker of innovative consumption devices, today announced they have become an Official Partner of UFC BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU®, the world’s new premier Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu live event series.

As a founding partner of UFC BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU, Puffco branding will be featured within all UFC BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU events, highlighted by prominent placement on the competition mat, extensive broadcast integrations, and creative social media content that will be distributed through popular UFC BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU and UFC FIGHT PASS official social media channels.

“Puffco is proud to partner with UFC BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU as it continues to grow in popularity,” said Roger Volodarsky, CEO, Puffco. “Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitors are among some of the most dedicated and committed athletes in professional sports, and Puffco is committed to the wellness and recovery of those athletes through innovative and natural methods.”

“This partnership is about rewriting the rules, not just for sports but for how we think about innovation and wellness,” said Chelsea Kossower, EVP of Sales and Business Development at Puffco. “Puffco is proud to be the first of its kind to partner with a major sports brand through UFC BJJ. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is entering a new era, and we are investing in its future because it aligns with everything we stand for. Our goal is simple: make the message loud, clear, and undeniable.”

About Puffco

Puffco is a cannabis technology company that builds premium devices for consuming cannabis concentrates. Known for its innovation, design, and commitment to purity of experience, Puffco products are used by millions worldwide, from first-time consumers to connoisseurs, creators, and competitive athletes.

