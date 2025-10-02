Port Wentworth Police Department Launches Recruitment Initiative

Port Wentworth, GA, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Port Wentworth Police Department (PWPD) is launching a campaign to recruit qualified candidates to join its dedicated team of law enforcement professionals. With a reputation for excellence, proactive policing, and a deep commitment to community safety, PWPD invites both certified officers and aspiring recruits to “See Yourself in Blue” and take the next step in a rewarding public service career.

As one of Georgia’s fastest-growing communities, Port Wentworth offers new officers the opportunity to serve in a modern, well-equipped, and highly trained department. With being 30 minutes outside of Savannah, Port Wentworth is nestled in one of the most sought-after regions in the state, with quality of life being second to none. The department operates under the leadership of the Chief of Police and is organized into four divisions: Operations, Criminal Investigations, Uniform Patrol, and Professional Standards.

The PWPD offers competitive pay & comprehensive benefits such as:

Starting salary for POST-certified officers: $ 55,294.61 , increasing to $ 56,676.98 after a six-month probation.

, increasing to $ after a six-month probation. Police Officer Recruits earn $ 42,739 while attending the GPSTC-Savannah Police Academy.

while attending the GPSTC-Savannah Police Academy. 100% Family Medical Coverage, with optional dental, vision, and cancer insurance.

Take-home vehicle (within a 50-mile radius) after FTO completion.

$50 night shift differential per shift.

12-hour shifts—work just 15 days per month.

Department-paid POAB dues.

PTO Cash Out Options - Each calendar year, employees may sell up to 60 hours of unused PTO during the last pay period of March, July, and November. To be eligible, employees must retain at least 40 hours of unused PTO in their accrual bank.

Officers have the chance to serve in a variety of specialized units including K-9, Tactical Response Unit, Criminal Investigations, Drone Operations, Traffic Unit, Dive Team, and Training Division.

“The Port Wentworth Police Department is looking for both new recruits ready to begin a rewarding career through the next GPSTC-Savannah academy class as well as Certified Officers looking for a proactive and community-focused department,” said PWPD Chief Kerry Thomas. “We are ready to welcome passionate individuals ready to serve, protect, and grow with the City of Port Wentworth.”

The PWPD hiring process includes a background investigation, physical agility test (for recruits), an oral interview, a voice stress analysis, medical and psychological exams, and drug screening.

To apply for the PWPD, email pdrecruiting@portwentworthga.gov or visit cityofportwentworth.com to learn more.

