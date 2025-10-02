Kean University and NJCU Sign Definitive Merger Agreement to Launch Kean Jersey City

UNION, N.J., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders of Kean University and New Jersey City University (NJCU) this week signed a definitive agreement advancing the historic merger between the two state universities, expanding access and opportunities for students from across the region for generations to come.

The governing boards of both universities approved the agreement, which outlines key terms for the creation of Kean Jersey City, this week.

“This agreement represents a powerful step forward in creating a more inclusive, student-centered system of higher education in New Jersey,” Kean President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D., said. “As the state’s urban research university, Kean is proud to lead this bold initiative to strengthen equity and innovation. Kean Jersey City will open new doors for students across the region and empower them to thrive in an increasingly complex world.”

Under the terms, once the merger is complete, NJCU students will transition to become Kean students. Kean will honor previously earned academic credits, need-based financial aid commitments and merit scholarships for those students. They will pay Kean’s tuition and fees, which are currently the lowest in New Jersey. The students will also have access to Kean’s student services, clubs, organizations and housing on the Jersey City campus.

“The Kean University Board of Trustees unanimously supports this merger because it is truly transformative, not just for Kean and NJCU, but for public higher education across the country,” said Steve Fastook ’06H, chair of the Kean University Board of Trustees. “This is a model for how institutions can come together to increase access, drive innovation and create meaningful public impact. We are proud to be leading the way.”

The merger agreement establishes a joint advisory committee tasked with evaluating athletic programming on the Jersey City campus. The committee will deliver its final recommendations to President Repollet by December 15, 2025.

It also establishes an advisory steering committee that will oversee the next phase of the merger, including academic and operational integration, and will guide the process through regulatory and governmental reviews.

Earlier this week, the NJCU Board of Trustees also voted unanimously to approve the agreement, signaling unified support from both institutions to move forward. The NJCU board originally selected Kean as its merger partner in March 2025.

“This step represents a significant milestone in a process designed to secure the future of our institution and the communities we have proudly served for nearly a century,” NJCU President Andrés Acebo said. “To that end, we have worked to strengthen and enhance the educational opportunities our students depend on, keeping them accessible, high-quality, and consistent with our legacy of service and public impact. As we approach our centennial, this merger provides a bridge to our second century, one that carries forward our tradition of serving first-generation, adult, and historically underserved students, while broadening opportunities through Kean’s role as New Jersey’s urban research university.”

The merger is subject to final approval by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the New Jersey legislature and the U.S. Department of Education. The process is expected to be complete by July 2026.

"The Board's approval of this definitive agreement reflects our commitment to securing NJCU's future while preserving its mission of accessible, high-quality education for the communities we serve," said Raphael Salermo, newly elected Chair of the NJCU Board of Trustees. “This merger ensures continuity of NJCU's historic mission while providing the institutional strength and resources needed to thrive in a changing higher education landscape. We are confident this partnership will benefit students on both campuses for generations to come."

ABOUT KEAN UNIVERSITY

Kean University, New Jersey’s urban research university, is a national institution of higher education recognized for its diversity, innovation and the social mobility of its graduates. Designated an R2 research university by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, Kean ranks among the top eight percent of U.S. universities for research and doctorate production. Founded in 1855 as a teachers college, Kean has evolved into a thriving research university that supports students as they persist to graduation, give back to their communities and launch successful careers. Kean’s six colleges offer more than 50 undergraduate programs, six doctoral degree programs and more than 70 options leading to master’s degrees, professional diplomas or certifications, across a full range of academic subjects. With campuses in Union, Toms River and Manahawkin, New Jersey, and Wenzhou, China, as well as Kean Online, the University provides students of all backgrounds an affordable and accessible world-class education. Learn more at www.kean.edu.

ABOUT NJCU

New Jersey City University (NJCU) is a comprehensive public regional institution committed to providing a high-quality education to a diverse student population. Located in Jersey City, New Jersey, NJCU offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs and is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for learning, professional development, and community engagement. Consistent with our mission, NJCU is recognized as a top university for improving upward economic social mobility, ensuring students enrolled in our undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral programs have access to an affordable, diverse environment, and an exceptionally supportive faculty. This prepares them to go on to become the next generation of workers and leaders who improve their communities and the State of New Jersey.

