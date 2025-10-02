Touax: share capital and voting rights at September 30, 2025

REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 2 October 2025 5:45 PM

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Register name of the issuer: TOUAX SCA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTOU)

Date Total shares outstanding Total voting rights Total exercisable voting rights* September 30, 2025 7,011,547 8,364,330 8,326,855

* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code FR0000033003, ticker ALTOU) and on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small, CAC® All Shares, CAC® All-Tradable, Euronext Growth All-Share and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150.

