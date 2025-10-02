Viventium named Silver Winner of McKnight’s 2025 Tech Awards along with Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange for Building Bridges in Healthcare

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium, an industry-leading Human Capital Management (HCM) platform purpose-built, exclusively, for healthcare providers, has been honored with the Silver Award in the Building Bridges category at the 2025 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards + Summit. Shared with Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange, this award honors technology that improves collaboration, communication, and connections between providers and caregivers.

Viventium and Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange earned the award for alleviating financial stress and strengthening caregiver wellbeing through Viventium On-Demand Pay. This tool lets staff access their earned wages anytime, with automatic tracking, 24/7 access, and instant transfers all at no cost to employers. Integrated into Viventium’s Payroll solution, On-Demand Pay works in the background while keeping payroll accurate and compliant.

Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange, a top-ranked New Jersey home care agency, uses a care model that includes a nurse, social worker, and caregiver for each client. This approach improves quality of care and gives caregivers the support they need to succeed.

“This award reflects our joint commitment to not just delivering exceptional care, but to supporting the caregivers who make it possible,” said Navin Gupta, CEO of Viventium. “With On-Demand Pay, we’re helping caregivers access their earnings, lowering stress and giving them more flexibility, so they can stay focused on providing the very best care.”

“Our goal is never just to meet expectations, it’s to exceed them,” said Anshu Agrawal, Owner & President of Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange. “We focus on building real connections, listening to every voice, and offering benefits that make a meaningful difference for our care team. Viventium has been a vital partner in making that possible.”

The Silver Award highlights the power of technology to improve both efficiency and human connection. Together, Viventium and Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange are proving that innovative workforce solutions and supportive cultures can boost caregiver satisfaction, reduce turnover, and improve care across communities.

About Viventium

Viventium is healthcare’s trusted ally for payroll, HR, and compliance, combining innovative solutions with deep expertise in healthcare. Its purpose-built cloud-based platform is designed to tackle the complexity and compliance challenges healthcare providers face, simplifying the workday, every day. Viventium helps organizations hire and retain care staff, improve the employee experience, and drive measurable value. Serving clients in all 50 states and supporting over 500,000 healthcare employees, Viventium enables organizations to focus on what matters most: providing compassionate care. It’s a new day, with Viventium.

For more information, visit viventium.com.

About Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange

Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange is a home care agency serving Livingston, South Orange, Maplewood, Millburn, Roseland, Short Hills, Verona, West Caldwell, West Orange, Whippany and surrounding areas in New Jersey. Their services include personalized in-home care that helps seniors and individuals with health challenges remain safe, comfortable, and independent in the place they call home.