Planisware: Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d’actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social - Septembre 2025

Monthly information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights making-up the share capital
Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d’actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16
of the AMF General Regulation
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Name and address of the Company: Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : 200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)
|Date
|Total number
of shares
Nombre total d’actions composant le capital
|Number of theorical
voting rights
Nombre de droits
de vote théoriques
|Number of effective
voting rights*
Nombre de droits
de vote effectifs*
|30/09/2025
|70,257,726
|70,257,726
|69,954,384
*Treasury shares excluded / Actions auto-détenues exclues
Pièce jointe