Norton Rose Fulbright extends middle-market and leveraged finance capabilities with new Dallas partner

Dallas, TX, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright continues to grow its business practice group with the addition of corporate finance partner Chip Gage in Dallas. Chip’s arrival reflects the firm’s enduring commitment to providing top-flight client service for its transactional practices to meet the rising demand for leveraged and acquisition finance counsel among middle-market private equity clients.

With more than 30 years of experience, most recently at Winston & Strawn, Chip represents private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in complex domestic and cross-border debt financing transactions. His robust practice spans leveraged buyout financings, acquisition financings, leveraged recapitalizations, working capital facilities, workouts and restructurings.

“Chip’s extensive experience in the middle market is a significant value add for our firm,” said Jeff Cody, the firm’s US Managing Partner and Global Co-Managing Partner. “In addition to bringing highly valued legal proficiency, Chip’s entrepreneurial approach and collegial mindset matches our dedication to cultivating long-lasting relationships. His presence in Dallas creates fresh avenues to collaborate with local and national private equity players and reflects the firm’s momentum in attracting top-tier transactional talent.”

Chip’s breadth of experience includes advising on senior secured, first and second lien, unitranche, mezzanine, subordinated and asset-based credit facilities. He was recently recognized by Best Lawyers among “The Best Lawyers in America” for banking and finance law.

“Chip’s specialized leveraged finance experience will elevate our capabilities in serving private equity sponsors and portfolio companies at the highest level,” Stephen Castro, the firm’s US Head of Finance, added. “As we begin to see a return to normalized M&A and financing activity, this is another strategic investment that ensures our finance practice has the talent in place to meet an increased demand.”

Chip is the latest of several key partner additions this year for the transactions-focused business practice group, including corporate finance partner Jonathan (Jon) Riley, who also joined in Dallas in June, as well as Chicago partner Kyle Gann, who is a member of the firm’s transactional and regulatory insurance team. Globally, the firm has gained more than 40 new business practice partners this year through either promotion or lateral addition.

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s collaborative culture, emphasis on growth and extensive global platform were major draws in my decision to join the firm. I am eager to contribute to the firm’s highly regarded business practice and find opportunities for even further growth of my practice,” said Chip.

Licensed to practice in Texas and New York, Chip earned his law degree with honors from Duke University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree cum laude from Yale University.

