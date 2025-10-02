CobbleStone Software Positioned as the Leader and Ace Performer in the SPARK Matrix™: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) vendors.

CobbleStone Software, with its comprehensive technology for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group has named CobbleStone Software as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Q3 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

CobbleStone Software has been recognized as a leader and Ace Performer in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) by QKS Group. CobbleStone’s CLM platform empowers enterprises with an end-to-end contract management environment that blends AI-driven clause extraction, obligation tracking, and risk analysis with robust authoring, redlining, and workflow automation. The platform enables contract performance insights and compliance enforcement across procurement, legal, HR, and sales domains. Notably, CobbleStone stands out for its clause-level AI capabilities, intelligent risk scoring, dynamic contract workflows, and extensive reporting dashboards. With strong adoption across government, healthcare, and commercial sectors, CobbleStone helps organizations streamline complex contract processes, improve visibility, and reduce risk, while supporting both cloud-based and on-premise deployments to meet varied compliance and scalability needs.

QKS Group defines Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Platform as a comprehensive digital solution that manages the entire lifecycle of a contract, from initiation and authoring to negotiation, execution, compliance, renewal, and analytics. Modern CLM platforms go beyond repository functions to serve as enterprise systems of record, enabling intelligent workflow automation, clause-level governance, and AI-driven risk detection. These platforms ensure legal integrity, operational efficiency, and financial compliance across departments and geographies. Integrated with CRM, sourcing, ERP, and e-signature systems, CLM software supports collaboration between legal, procurement, sales, and external stakeholders. As organizations seek agility and visibility, CLM systems are evolving into foundational infrastructure for strategic sourcing, revenue assurance, and third-party risk management.

According to Abhishek Dubey, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, “CobbleStone Software has emerged as a leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Contract Lifecycle Management due to its strong commitment to product innovation and real-world business impact. Its clause-level AI for risk detection, obligation extraction, and smart recommendations represents a significant advancement in how legal and procurement teams manage contract complexity. What truly differentiates CobbleStone is the platform’s ability to unify authoring, negotiation, approvals, and compliance tracking into a single, configurable environment. End users benefit from seamless contract visibility, audit readiness, and automated workflows that reduce turnaround time and mitigate risk. With strong traction across government, healthcare, and commercial enterprises, CobbleStone continues to drive measurable outcomes by transforming contract operations into a strategic advantage.

“Being named a Leader and Ace Performer in the SPARK Matrix™ for CLM is a proud moment for CobbleStone,” said Mark Nastasi, CEO of CobbleStone Software.

“This recognition highlights our commitment to delivering smart, AI-driven contract management solutions that simplify complexity, reduce risk, and drive real results for our clients.”

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

