Zeptive Addresses School Privacy Concerns with New Secure Vape Detection Technology

Andover, MA , Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising concerns over electronic cigarette use in schools have created a demand for reliable detection tools. However, recent revelations at DEF CON 33 exposed serious security gaps in many widely used systems, highlighting how some detectors can be exploited through brute force attacks, firmware tampering, and even covert audio surveillance.

Zeptive is addressing these concerns with the Zeptive Vape Detector, a device engineered with advanced safeguards to protect both schools and students from the risks posed by insecure monitoring tools.

With the global vape detector market valued at $1.65 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $2.08 billion by 2030, the need for trusted technology has never been greater. Cyberattacks on educational institutions have surged by 37% in 2024, and the average cost of a school data breach now approaches $3.86 million.



Against this backdrop, Zeptive has established itself as a leader in security-focused educational technology, helping schools protect students from both vaping and digital threats. Zeptive’s security architecture sets it apart from competitors. Every device is provisioned with a unique 32-character OAuth token, creating 2^128 possible combinations and rendering unauthorized access computationally infeasible.

Also, Zeptive’s communications are protected by TLS 1.3 protocols with perfect forward secrecy, while firmware undergoes third-party penetration testing before every release. Automatic, cryptographically signed updates prevent lapses in security that plague devices requiring manual patching.

Privacy is central to Zeptive’s design. Unlike some products shown to pose privacy risks, Zeptive’s optional sound meter measures only decibel levels and is incapable of recording or transmitting speech. This physical safeguard, combined with a zero student data storage policy, eliminates the risks of covert surveillance and data breaches.

The system’s architecture ensures that vape detector privacy is not only preserved but enhanced beyond federal and state requirements. The devices exceed FERPA and COPPA standards, while SOC 2 Type II certification confirms rigorous protections across security, availability, confidentiality, and data integrity.

The strength of Zeptive’s vape detector security framework also lies in its lifecycle management. From secure provisioning that requires physical access for configuration to continuous monitoring, real-time threat detection, and role-based access controls, the system is built for resilience. Schools benefit from transparent audit logging, quarterly assessments, and vulnerability disclosure programs, all designed to create confidence in the safety of their IoT infrastructure.

As school districts weigh their options in light of new vulnerabilities, Zeptive is positioning its vape detector as the trusted solution. Zeptive’s ‘Helping the World Sense to Safety’ philosophy reflects its commitment to protecting students without compromising their privacy. By eliminating audio recording, enforcing strong encryption, and ensuring seamless authenticated updates, Zeptive offers schools a way to safeguard students while keeping them secure from digital threats.

Learn more about Zeptive by visiting its website at https://www.zeptive.com/.

About Zeptive

Zeptive is a technology company that designs and delivers advanced vape detection systems engineered with uncompromising security and privacy protections. Its products are trusted by thousands of educational institutions nationwide to provide accurate detection while safeguarding student data.

