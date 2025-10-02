Empire State Development Announces Application Window Now Open for Round Nine of Luminate NY Startup Accelerator and Competition

Funding, Mentoring, and Access to a World-Class Optics, Photonics, and Imaging Ecosystem Helps Speed the Commercialization of Promising Deep Technologies

Applications Are Being Accepted until January 12, 2026

Accelerator Competition is Supported Through “Finger Lakes Forward” – The Region’s Robust Strategy to Revitalize Communities and Grow the Economy

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire State Development (ESD) today announced that applications are now open for the ninth round of Luminate NY, the world’s largest startup accelerator for technologies enabled by optics, photonics, and imaging (OPI). Startups from around the globe are invited to apply for a chance to secure funding, expert mentorship, and a foothold in the Finger Lakes Region—home to one of the most robust OPI ecosystems in the world. Luminate NY supports emerging companies that are developing next-generation solutions across industries like autonomous vehicles, quantum computing, communications, AR/VR, robotics, packaging, advanced manufacturing, and more. The program, funded by the transformative Finger Lakes Forward Upstate Revitalization Initiative, is administered by NextCorps, and located in Rochester, NY. Selected participants must attend in-person programming in Rochester one week each month and join remote sessions the remaining weeks. Applications are being accepted through January 12, 2026.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "New York's strategic investments continue to position Rochester as a global leader in the photonics industry. Through the latest round of Luminate NY, we are promoting and fostering innovation and supporting dynamic entrepreneurs, further leveraging the region's strong commitment to this vital next-generation industry."

Each company accepted into the seven-month hybrid accelerator receives an initial investment of $100,000, and the chance to compete for up to $2 million in follow-on funding, including a $1 million top investment award. In return, award recipients commit to maintaining a presence in the region for at least 18 months. In addition to funding, Luminate offers:

Access to world-class lab and prototyping facilities

Industry-specific mentorship

Business development support

Investor pitch opportunities to over 30 venture firms

Connections to strategic partners and suppliers



Applicants to Luminate NY must be incorporated, have at least two full-time employees, and should have proven their core technology, preferably having developed a working prototype.

Dr. Sujatha Ramanujan, Managing Director, of Luminate NY said, “Luminate is designed to get startups investor-ready and on a fast track to market. Whether founders are looking for U.S. market access, targeted mentoring, or the capital to scale, Luminate helps them accelerate both their technology and business goals.”

Luminate NY received applications from 64 countries for its last cohort. Since the accelerator’s inception, Luminate has invested $21 million in 85 startups. The companies in the portfolio have raised an additional $437 million and now share an estimated market value of over $700 million. Through their participation, companies have also created 210 jobs, and supported contract manufacturing in the region through more than 140 projects.

Founders interested in the program can get a firsthand look by attending the Luminate NY Finals 2025 event on October 22. Sponsored by SPIE, and held in conjunction with SPIE Optifab, the event will take place both online and in person at the Arbor Midtown in Rochester. The public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite team, with a $10,000 Audience Choice Award up for grabs.

The Finger Lakes Region is home to an incredibly rich ecosystem for forward-thinking entrepreneurs who are looking to grow their business. Rochester offers the American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics’ Test, Assembly, and Packaging facility at Eastman Business Park, the University of Rochester’s Institute of Optics, the Rochester Institute of Technology, and more than 150 local OPI companies which employ more than 19,000 employees who are building on the region’s legacy as a global imaging leader.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “As a city with a deep legacy of leading the way on new and developing technologies, it’s only right that we continue to invest in companies on the cutting-edge of optics, photonics, and imaging innovations. The Luminate NY program has been a great success story for innovation and development in our region and I’m pleased to help celebrate the beginning of round nine. Thank you to Nextcorps for hosting this program in the heart of downtown, and to Empire State Development for their continued support of entrepreneurs in Rochester and across New York.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “The Luminate NY startup accelerator continues to have a transformative effect on our economy, establishing Rochester as a global hub for leadership and innovation in optics, photonics, and imaging entrepreneurship. Round 9 will continue building on these successes, further expanding our region's commitment to propelling the technology economy of the future by bringing equity and opportunity to emerging industries.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, "Luminate NY is an essential driver of economic growth in the Finger Lakes, drawing innovative optics, photonics, and imaging companies from around the world to our region. By supporting these high-tech startups, we are strengthening our local economy and solidifying Rochester's position as a global leader in this vital industry. My thanks to Gov. Hochul for her strategic investments in these next-generation industries, and to Commissioner Knight and her team at Empire State Development for their support of small technology companies ready to take the next step.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “Rochester is home to some of the most innovative, inventive, and generous minds dedicated to optics, photonics, and imaging. Luminate NY provides unparalleled opportunities for early-stage companies to elevate their ideas to the next level. I encourage anyone with a business venture to take advantage of this program for their development as 21st-century job creators. I remain grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul and Empire State Development for bringing this opportunity to Rochester through Finger Lakes Forward and helping us harness our full potential and achieve our goal of creating a more equitable workforce and a stronger Rochester.”

Additional information and how to apply for Luminate NY is available here.

Information on how to register for the Luminate NY Finals 2025 event is available here.

For additional information about NextCorps, visit: https://nextcorps.org/.

Accelerating Finger Lakes Forward

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production, and advanced manufacturing. More information is available here.​

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

