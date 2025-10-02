Healix International expands US presence with senior hires

ESHER, United Kingdom, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healix International, the global healthcare and risk management business, has announced a series of new senior hires to strengthen their team across North America.

The new hires reinforce Healix’s plans to grow in the United States, building closer links to key markets and enabling teams to work together with greater impact.

Key appointments include:

Emily Chauncey as Vice President of Business Development, bringing senior expertise in global account management and client partnerships. She leads strategic relationships with insurers and travel risk management brokers.





Nicole Pellegrino has been appointed Vice President of Sales. Drawing on her experience in education sales, she will be responsible for driving new business across the Eastern United States and key Canadian markets.





Rebecca Copeland joins as Vice President of Business Development with more than 25 years in enterprise sales. She brings extensive knowledge of travel risk management, focusing on new client relationships and insurer partnerships.





Travis Mikkola has been appointed as Vice President of Business Development, with responsibility for securing new client relationships. He has expertise in travel risk management, as well as practical operational experience in medical and security logistics, honed over a distinguished career as a retired Army officer.

Belinda Mellen has been appointed Vice President of Account Management. With a background in travel risk, she will lead strategic client relationships across the Americas, delivering tailored solutions that drive measurable value and long-term satisfaction.



James Henderson, CEO of Healix International, added:

“Expanding our senior team in the United States marks an important milestone in our growth strategy. These appointments bring exceptional expertise and industry insight, strengthening our ability to support clients, deepen partnerships, and grow our presence in key markets.”

The new appointments join an established business development team led by Emily Gregory, Regional Sales Director North America, with the support of Colette Canney, Vice President, Account Management, along with Account Managers Erin Deschenes and Kelly Richards. Together, this team combines deep industry expertise with a shared commitment to supporting clients and strengthening long-term partnerships across the region.

About Healix International

Healix International provides risk management and healthcare services to clients who want control over their health, travel and risk provision. Driven by the mission to safeguard people’s health and wellbeing in every corner of the world, Healix works with governments, NGOs, international corporations, major insurers and more. Our highly qualified team of global specialists provides a proactive, customised approach to mitigating risk, ensuring the safety of your people and resilience of your operations.

www.healix.com/international