It’s Easy to See What Fuels Consumer Food Curiosities

Minneapolis, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A heightened desire to save time and stretch budgets are two powerful drivers of consumer food curiosities, according to the latest edition of the Consumer Curiosity Report. Compiled by Curious Plot, a Minneapolis-based marketing, communications and consulting agency, the Consumer Curiosity Report provides a glimpse of what piques early food adopters’ curiosity.

“In order to know what types of creative or communications will resonate with today’s consumers, we need to get inside their heads to see what interests and motivates them,” said Mitch Van Kampen, president of Curious Plot. “That serves as the foundation for our work, ensuring we are making a meaningful connection between our clients and consumers.”

The Consumer Curiosity Report examines food-related topics to help identify and nurture trends in the making. This research highlights what early adopter consumers are eager to learn, research and/or experience. The findings in this report provide a closer look at three sub-categories related to food: culinary, nutrition and current events.

Some of the key insights from the report include:

Food inflation has changed grocery buying habits for 90 percent of respondents, and a generational divide has emerged in consumer shopping behaviors as a result.

Artificial intelligence is becoming a driver in the food space, with half of all respondents across age groups using it to influence their food decisions. When it comes to this emerging technology, a sharp generational divide is evident, as two-thirds of Millennials and Gen Z rely on AI for food purposes.

While easy meals remain on top of the list, the response from early food adopters also clearly indicated a strong curiosity for cooking skills and tips for eating on a budget.

As it relates to nutrition, consumers indicated foods that support gut health, boost immunity and offer cognitive health benefits are of particular interest.

“As food costs have become a concern, we’re seeing a vast majority of consumers seeking out new ways to navigate this challenge,” Van Kampen said. “Whether that means changing buying habits or building culinary skills, we know they will not sacrifice their interest in finding inspiration and ease.”

As food prices grow in concern, consumers are still prioritizing ease above all else, Van Kampen added.

“The early consumer adopters continue to tell us they prioritize ease over quality and price. This poses an opportunity for food businesses to build offerings that cater to this curiosity, but it also presents a challenge in breaking through to a key audience whose primary motivational driver is so prominent,” he said.

The Consumer Curiosity Report features insights from more than 1,100 early food adopters surveyed by Curious Plot in April 2025. This expansive report covers more than 50 topics that go wide and far into the dynamics driving consumer food buying attitudes and habits. To view the full report or to speak with the team that compiled the report, visit CuriousPlot.agency.

