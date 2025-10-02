As $84 Trillion Shifts Generations, Jim Rickards Warns of a Hidden Wealth Transfer That Could Reshape America

Washington, D.C., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economists say the next two decades will bring the biggest financial handoff in history: more than $84 trillion in assets flowing from aging baby boomers to their children and grandchildren.

But Jim Rickards, a financial commentator and former CIA advisor, says that number may pale in comparison to a far larger — and largely hidden — wealth shift that is only now beginning.

“ What I have to share today is the most time-sensitive disclosure of my career… a move Trump has set in motion which I believe will come to a head by October 1st ”

An “Endowment” Waiting to Be Claimed

Rickards says that buried deep in America’s legal code is something he calls a “national endowment” that has been locked away for more than a century. It’s not Social Security, Medicare, or any other government program.

“ The government has raided the Social Security trust fund so many times, it is practically gone… But this ‘National Trust’ is different ”

Unlike entitlement programs that are funded by taxes and borrowing, Rickards argues this endowment is based on real, physical wealth — resources with tangible value that could be unleashed for the benefit of ordinary Americans.

More Than a Handout

Rickards is careful to stress that this isn’t about checks in the mail. “It’s not some kind of government program like those Covid relief checks a few years back. But it is a chance for the average American investor to become richer than they ever imagined. And a chance for a few little-known companies to become household names, in the years ahead”

In other words, the coming wealth shift won’t simply be inherited by a lucky few — it could be shared more broadly by those who recognize and act on the opportunity.

Echoes of History

Rickards draws parallels to historic moments when ordinary citizens turned modest stakes into generational fortunes.

“ Back in 1862, President Lincoln signed the ‘Homestead Act’… instantly granting any American citizen the right to claim 160 acres of public land for $18 ”

That $18 investment, he notes, would be worth nearly $900,000 today. For Rickards, the lesson is clear: when government policy unlocks hidden wealth, those who move first often reap extraordinary rewards.

Why It Matters for Millennials and Gen Z

As younger generations prepare to inherit trillions, Rickards argues that traditional assets — stocks, bonds, real estate — may not be enough to secure their future. Inflation, underfunded pensions, and rising debt are already eroding the value of those holdings.

By contrast, he says the overlooked “endowment” he’s uncovered represents a new, parallel wealth shift — one that could reshape America’s financial landscape for decades to come.

“ This is the opportunity of a lifetime ” , Rickards said.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards has advised four U.S. Presidents, the Treasury, CIA, and Pentagon. He contributed to the Petrodollar Accord, helped negotiate the end of the Iranian Hostage Crisis, and testified before the Treasury ahead of the 2008 financial collapse.

He has built a reputation for bold and accurate forecasts: “You predicted the 2008 financial crisis when many said it was impossible… You called Trump’s 2016 victory when polls gave him a 2% chance… And you even warned about the coming pandemic and lockdowns in early 2020”

Now, Rickards is warning that the largest generational wealth shift in history may be overshadowed by an even bigger one — a hidden “endowment” he says is about to be unlocked for the American economy.