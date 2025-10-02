High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions For Fourth Quarter of 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Income Securities Fund (NYSE: PCF) (the “Fund”) has announced that the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has declared the next three monthly distributions under the Fund’s managed distribution plan.

Under the Fund’s managed distribution plan, the Fund intends to make monthly distributions to common stockholders at an annual rate of 10% (or 0.8333% per month) for 2025, based on the net asset value of $7.11 of the Fund’s common shares as of December 31, 2024.

The next three distributions declared under the managed distribution plan are as follows:

Month Rate Record Date Payable Date October $0.0593 October 21, 2025 October 31, 2025 November $0.0593 November 18, 2025 November 28, 2025 December $0.0593 December 16, 2025 December 31, 2025

The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.

Contacts

For information, please contact:

Thomas Antonucci, Bulldog Investors LLP (tantonucci@bulldoginvestors.com)