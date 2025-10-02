Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Flower Mound, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Dallas-area community, Town Lake at Flower Mound, is coming soon to Flower Mound, Texas. The last phase of this exceptional single family home community will be located on Flower Mound Road and Walsingham Drive and is expected to open for sale in Spring 2026.

Town Lake at Flower Mound will boast exceptional convenience in a relaxed, tranquil environment that is thoughtfully designed with a focus on space and serenity. The community will feature expansive green spaces and large home sites ranging from a half-acre to over 1.1 acres. The Toll Brothers homes in the community will offer a selection of distinctive architectural styles, including Classic, Hill Country, Modern Farmhouse, and Transitional. Floor plans range from 3,782 to over 6,000 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 6 bathrooms, and 3 to 4-car garages. Homes at Town Lake at Flower Mound are anticipated to be priced from $1.7 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Town Lake at Flower Mound provides an idyllic setting for an exceptional lifestyle in one of the most sought-after areas of Dallas,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth. “We are excited to offer home buyers the opportunity to personalize their dream home in this beautiful community.”

Located within the highly acclaimed Flower Mound schools of the Lewisville Independent School District, this community is zoned to Liberty Elementary School, McKamy Middle School, and Flower Mound High School, offering an ideal setting for families.

For more information on Town Lake at Flower Mound and other Toll Brothers communities in the Dallas area, call (855) 289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/Dallas.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

