Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Purchase at Metro West Community in Fremont, California

FREMONT, Calif. , Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the final opportunity to purchase at its Metro West community in Fremont, California. Victoria Station at Metro West is an exclusive new collection of luxury condominiums representing the final opportunity to build in the sought-after Metro West master plan. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is open at 3490 Inspiration Way in Fremont and is already in its final phase of homes.

Victoria Station at Metro West features four distinct home designs - Kingwood, Thurnby, Wetherby, and Woodbury - each with 3 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, and up to 2,600 square feet. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this fall. Each Toll Brothers home is thoughtfully designed to provide modern comfort and style. Home prices start from $1.49 million with no Mello Roos taxes.





“Victoria Station at Metro West offers luxurious new condos with contemporary design and unparalleled convenience in the heart of Fremont,” said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. “Home shoppers won’t want to miss this last chance to purchase a new luxury home in our final building available in the Metro West master-planned community, ideally located in the heart of the Bay Area.”

Residents of Victoria Station at Metro West will appreciate the proximity to the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Warm Springs/South Fremont Station, offering convenient access to the San Francisco Bay Area. The community is situated east of Interstate 880 and west of Interstate 680, providing excellent connectivity to local retail, and community parks. Public education is available through the Fremont Unified School District, including a brand-new elementary school within walking distance of the community.

The onsite community amenities at Victoria Station at Metro West include a spacious clubhouse, tot lot, and outdoor theater, enhancing the living experience for residents. Fremont also offers an abundance of outdoor activities nearby, including hiking and biking trails, golf, over 50 community parks, 450-acre Central Park, skate parks, and Aqua Adventure Water Park.

For more information about Victoria Station at Metro West, home shoppers can call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

