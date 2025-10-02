Iceland Seafood International hf. has concluded an offering of 6-month bills in the new series ICESEA 26 0407.
Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 1.780 million and offers were accepted for ISK 1300 million at a simple rate of 8.46%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.
Iceland Seafood International hf: Completes auction of additional bills
| Source: Iceland Seafood International hf. Iceland Seafood International hf.
