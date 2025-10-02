Representative24 Introduces Four Pillars of Next-Generation AI Agents to Transform Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representative24 today announced the release of its framework for next-generation AI Agents, built around four core pillars that reimagine the role of customer care. Designed to act, adapt, scale globally, and integrate with enterprise platforms, these systems are reshaping how organizations view the customer journey.





Representative24 Website Landing Page

Over the past decade, first-generation chatbots promised efficiency but often left customers frustrated with rigid and impersonal responses. Representative24’s latest approach signals a shift from scripted bots to intelligent AI Agents capable of turning everyday conversations into opportunities for growth.

Action-Oriented Intelligence

Traditional bots relied on decision trees that failed when faced with complex requests. The new generation of AI Agents can carry out actions within conversations, such as booking appointments, registering leads, or initiating support tickets. This allows interactions to create value, transforming support questions into potential sales opportunities.

Platform-Agnostic Flexibility

Modern AI Agents are designed to adapt across industries and communication channels. Whether a customer begins on a website, mobile app, or social platform, the system maintains continuity. This consistency builds trust while providing accurate, action-driven support regardless of industry or entry point.

Multilingual Global Reach

Language barriers are a longstanding challenge in customer support. Representative24’s agents can interpret documents and respond in multiple languages in real time. From consumer electronics to healthcare networks, businesses can now provide multilingual support at scale without extensive training or translation layers.

Integrated Martech Stack

Support is no longer a cost center. With direct integrations into CRM, ERP, and analytics platforms, every interaction generates valuable first-party insights. This data strengthens personalization, campaign targeting, and retention strategies, offering measurable impact across the customer lifecycle.

Why Now

A McKinsey report indicates that 92% of executives plan to increase AI investment, with more than half expecting double-digit growth. As customer expectations rise, brands are prioritizing faster, proactive, and more personalized experiences. AI Agents that act across multiple channels and languages are becoming strategic assets in this environment.

About Representative24

Representative24 is an AI customer experience platform designed to transform customer care into a growth engine. Unlike traditional chatbots, Representative24’s AI Agents act directly within conversations, adapt across industries, and integrate with business systems. With multilingual capabilities, API-driven setup, and a flexible “Free Forever” plan, the platform enables businesses of all sizes to adopt AI-powered customer engagement at scale.

Media Contact:

Roberto Siano

Representative24

media@representative24.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/158b148e-f18e-47e8-9a3a-9618594c8520