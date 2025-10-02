AI vs NFL Experts — Who Really Has the Edge in Sports Betting?

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can artificial intelligence really beat the pros at their own game?

That’s the question OddsTrader set out to answer in a groundbreaking new analysis of NFL betting picks.

That's the question OddsTrader set out to answer in a groundbreaking new analysis of NFL betting picks.

The Results: Who Came Out on Top

OddsTrader Turbo finished with a 52.5% win rate, outperforming five of six experts and significantly beating the public.

The Experts collectively managed a 47.3% win rate, with only CBS Sports' Pete Prisco finishing above 50%.

The Public fared worst overall, going just 29-35 (45.3%), and posting only one winning week out of four.





From Turbo’s 66.7% hot streak in Week 3 to the public’s disastrous 3-13 start in Week 1, the results reveal how unpredictable sports betting can be — and how data-driven AI might help bettors cut through the noise.

“These findings highlight both the promise of AI and the challenge of NFL betting,” said Garrett Chorpenning, Sports Analyst at OddsTrader. “Turbo consistently outperformed the public and held its own against top experts, proving that AI can be a powerful tool for bettors looking to gain an edge.”

Why It Matters

Sports betting has long been dominated by experience, gut instinct, and media narratives.

This study shows that AI, when applied with discipline, can match — and even surpass — human experts.

For fans and bettors, it raises a timely question: will tomorrow’s best picks come from analysts on TV… or from algorithms in the cloud?

OddsTrader also released a series of graphics (seen in carousel above) illustrating the matchup, from overall performance to week-by-week comparisons. These visuals are designed for easy sharing across news and social platforms, making the results accessible at a glance.

