G&S Survey Reveals Trade Show Strategy Gaps, Urges Shift from Presence to Performance

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G&S Business Communications LLC, an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency and part of the G&S Integrated Marketing Communications Group (GS IMCG), today released findings from a new survey of 327 full-time business professionals, more than half of whom hold executive or senior management roles. The results reveal a strong commitment to trade show participation in 2026, but also highlight a significant gap in strategic planning, measurement and creative execution.

According to the survey, 84% of companies currently participate in trade shows, with 46% planning to increase their involvement next year. However, only 13% of respondents said they are completely satisfied with their current trade show strategy, and just 46% measure return on investment using defined key performance indicators.

“Trade shows are back — but brands want better performance, not just presence,” said Lyndsey Newnam, senior vice president at G&S. “These insights show a clear need for greater strategy — creative strategy, measurement strategy and experience strategy. It’s not enough to show up. You have to show up with purpose, with metrics and with moments that move people.”

Survey Reveals Greater Need for Integrated Communications & Promotions

The survey identified lead generation (67%), brand awareness (62%) and networking (62%) as the top goals for trade show participation. Yet many companies still lack a fully integrated communications approach, with 49% relying on partial or no promotion outside the booth.

Additional findings include:

50% of respondents have used immersive technologies such as augmented or virtual reality meaning sophisticated tactics like immersive experiences and strategic storytelling are no longer fringe.

69% say building personal and professional relationships at trade shows is very or extremely important. There's a clear pivot toward connection-driven participation—not just passive presence.

41% have never worked with an external agency, though many expressed openness to doing so.

49% rely on partial or no promotion of their participation outside of the booth.

The data suggests a shift toward connection-driven, experience-led marketing, with growing demand for agency partners who can deliver measurable impact.

G&S is a strategic marketing and communications partner for multiple B2B industries including agribusiness, home and outdoor, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and professional services, with decades of experience in event and trade show marketing. We help brands move beyond the booth to build momentum before, during and after events.

To learn more about the survey and how G&S is helping clients maximize trade show ROI, visit GSCommunications.com/TradeShowTransformation.

About G&S Business Communications

G&S Business Communications LLC is part of the G&S Integrated Marketing Communications Group and primarily serves B2B brands. It has a proven record for taking the highly complex and making it easy to understand and embrace. The agency offers a broad range of services designed for the Fortune 500, mid-market companies and innovative start-ups across six key markets including Advanced Manufacturing & Energy, Agribusiness, Healthcare & Wellness, Home & Building, Landscape & Outdoor Living and Professional & Financial Services. The firm's global network extends across more than 60 countries and 165 cities through its PROI Worldwide partnership. Learn more at www.gscommunications.com.

