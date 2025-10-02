Magnus Credit Expands Digital Financial Services as Singapore Pushes for Greater Transparency

Singapore, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINGAPORE, SG October 02, 2025 - -

Magnus Credit upgrades digital services in Singapore, aiming to deliver faster access and clearer terms as the city-state strengthens its reputation as a trusted hub for responsible financial services.

Singapore's financial industry is moving fast. Digital transactions are now part of daily life, and regulators have made it clear that speed must be matched with transparency. In this environment, Magnus Credit has rolled out a series of digital improvements designed to give customers quicker access while cutting down on confusion.

The company, which operates out of Ubi, says the changes are aimed at making everyday interactions simpler. Customers can now complete applications more quickly, with decisions returned in less time than before. More importantly, the way terms are presented has been reworked, with an emphasis on plain language over paperwork. The goal, according to the firm, is straightforward: financial services that are easier to understand and easier to trust.

The push reflects what is happening across Singapore. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has reported that digital payments have more than doubled in the past five years, while use of online financial tools continues to rise. Alongside that growth, surveys show consumers want clarity above all else. A 2024 PwC study of Asia-Pacific users found that nearly three out of four people expect financial services to be almost immediate, but trust was still listed as the top reason they chose one provider over another.

Magnus Credit says the updated system now allows customers to begin their applications online through Singapore's Singpass platform, a move that makes the process more secure and reduces paperwork. Initial checks and clearance can be completed digitally, cutting down on waiting times. However, the company stresses that the final disbursement still requires the borrower to be physically present at its Ubi office, in line with regulations.

Industry observers note that Singapore's reputation as a regional financial hub has been built not only on speed or scale, but also on its consistent rules and protections for consumers. As digital services become the norm, companies are under pressure to show they can keep that balance.

For Magnus Credit, the recent changes are presented as part of that larger national picture. The company says it will continue to adjust its operations in line with what regulators expect and what customers demand. The message is that financial services are no longer measured only by how fast they can be delivered, but by how clearly they can be explained.

More information can be found at https://magnuscredit.com.sg

###

For more information about Magnus Credit, contact the company here:



Magnus Credit

Magnus Credit

info@magnuscredit.com.sg

Singapore