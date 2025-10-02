XL.net Announces Promotion of Tim Schmitt to Chief Growth Officer

Chicago, Illinois , Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XL.net, a leading managed IT services provider based in Chicago, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tim Schmitt to the position of Chief Growth Officer, effective October 1st. This strategic move underscores XL.net's commitment to fostering growth and innovation within the IT managed services sector.





Tim Schmitt

Tim Schmitt joined XL.net with a wealth of experience, having previously served as the Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Switchfast. His tenure there was marked by significant achievements, culminating in the company's acquisition by Ascend Technologies. At XL.net, Tim has been instrumental in driving sales and marketing initiatives that have contributed to the company's record-breaking growth over the past year.

"Over the past year, I’ve seen firsthand the power of XL.net’s model. I'm more confident than ever that this organization represents the future of IT Managed Services," said Tim Schmitt. "As we finish up what has been the best year of growth in our history, I’m honored to help fuel continued growth and bring my decades of experience to an already remarkable team."

Adam Radulovic, CEO and Founder of XL.net, expressed his enthusiasm for Tim's new role, stating, "Tim's leadership and vision have been pivotal in our recent successes. His promotion to Chief Growth Officer is a testament to his dedication and the innovative spirit he brings to our team. We are excited to see how he will continue to drive our growth and help us achieve new milestones."

XL.net has consistently positioned itself as a leader in providing comprehensive IT support and solutions to businesses. With Tim Schmitt at the helm of growth strategies, the company is poised to further solidify its standing in the industry and expand its reach to new markets.

As the company looks to the future, the leadership team is confident that Tim's strategic insights and industry expertise will be invaluable in navigating the evolving landscape of IT services. His appointment is a significant step in XL.net's journey towards becoming a dominant force in the managed IT services arena.

About XL.net



A managed IT services provider based in Chicago, offering IT support and solutions for businesses.

Press inquiries

XL.net

https://xl.net

Christian Guy

cguy@xl.net

1 E Erie St Suite 525 #244, Chicago, IL 60611