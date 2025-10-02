Productboard Unveils Productboard Spark: Specialized AI to Supercharge Product Managers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Productboard, the AI-first product management platform that helps organizations get the right products to market faster, today announced Productboard Spark , a specialized product agent designed to supercharge how product managers work across every aspect of their craft. Unveiled at Productboard's AI Product Summit, Productboard Spark is now available to select beta customers, changing how PMs work from customer discovery to competitive analysis, and specification writing to launch orchestration.

For over a decade, Productboard has helped product teams deeply understand customer needs and make confident product decisions. Building on this foundation and the 2024 launch of Productboard Pulse , which gives product leaders unprecedented understanding of customer insights across their portfolios, Productboard Spark represents the company's vision for AI-first product management.

Unlike generic AI tools that start from scratch with every interaction, Productboard Spark is a specialized product agent with context-native intelligence. It already knows your product landscape, remembers your collaborative work, and provides transparent, evidence-backed guidance at every step.

"Product managers are drowning in information but starving for insights," said Hubert Palan, CEO of Productboard. "Generic AI promised relief but created new frustrations — constant context setup, framework-level advice that misses PM-specific complexity, and isolated experiences with no team memory. Spark is fundamentally different. It's not an assistant working for you — it's you, supercharged."

Productboard Spark elevates Productboard’s AI tooling with a conversational, agentic AI experience that empowers product managers to operate as “100X PMs” — driving cross-functional alignment, accelerating delivery and making more confident product decisions.

What Sets Productboard Spark Apart:

Context-Native Intelligence : AI that already knows your product, customers, and competitive landscape from day one—no more starting from scratch or explaining context

: AI that already knows your product, customers, and competitive landscape from day one—no more starting from scratch or explaining context Specialized Product Abilities : Purpose-built capabilities for competitive analysis, customer segmentation, prototyping, and beta program management with expert PM coaching

: Purpose-built capabilities for competitive analysis, customer segmentation, prototyping, and beta program management with expert PM coaching Built-In Collaboration : Individual empowerment that builds organizational capability through shared context and compounding intelligence

: Individual empowerment that builds organizational capability through shared context and compounding intelligence Evidence-Based Decisions: Complete transparency into AI reasoning with full visibility into sources and decision lineage

Productboard Spark enables product managers to move from customer insight to delivery-ready solutions in hours, not weeks. Strategic context transfers seamlessly across team members, and product intelligence compounds over time, creating sustainable competitive advantages.

Productboard Spark is available today in invite-only private beta. Product leaders can join the waitlist at productboard.com/spark .

About Productboard

Productboard is the intelligent product management platform that helps future-ready product teams deliver exceptional products. Over 6,000 companies, including Zoom, British Airways, Cartier, Korn Ferry, Microsoft, and Salesforce use Productboard to understand what customers need, prioritize what to build next, and rally everyone around their roadmap. With offices in San Francisco and Prague, Productboard is backed by leading investors like Dragoneer Investment Group, Tiger Global Management, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Credo Ventures. Learn more at www.productboard.com .