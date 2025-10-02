Oxford Treatment Center Brings Flexible Addiction Care to Southaven, Debuts Evening IOP with Public Meet-and-Greet

SOUTHAVEN, Miss., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Treatment Center is expanding its outpatient services in Southaven with a new evening intensive outpatient program (IOP). The new evening program is designed to meet the needs of individuals who have daytime commitments like school or work that might prevent them from accessing care. More than 80% of individuals aged 12 and older who require treatment for addiction do not receive it. The new program offers evening hours from 6-9 p.m., providing another treatment option for those in need of lifesaving care.

To introduce the new program, Oxford Treatment Center’s Southaven facility will host a free community meet and greet with therapists Dr. Kattrina Miller-Roach and Verlon Green on Friday, October 10, 2025, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at 1150 Church Road West.

The outpatient facility has been providing daytime services since opening its doors in 2024. The new evening IOP program increases flexibility and accessibility while reducing common barriers that keep those who need treatment from getting it.

“Far too many lives in our community are being cut short by a disease that can be treated,” said Paige Havens, Executive Director of Oxford Treatment Center. “We recognized the urgent need for more flexible treatment options, and we’re proud to expand our services to reach individuals who might not otherwise have access to the care they deserve.”

The facility is now in-network with all Blue Cross, Blue Shield (BCBS) policies, one of the largest commercial insurance providers in the region.

“We’re excited to welcome two highly skilled therapists to lead this new program, each bringing years of expertise in helping individuals overcome addiction,” said Michael McCallum, Outpatient Coordinator at Oxford Treatment Center’s Southaven facility. “We invite the community to join us, meet our dedicated team, and learn more about the comprehensive services we offer. Our staff will be available to answer questions and provide information about the support we can provide.”

Intensive outpatient care is ideal for individuals who:

Have already attended a more intensive level of care, such as detox or residential treatment and need continued support.

Have a great deal of support at home and a stable living environment.

Have reliable transportation.

Do not require 24-hour care.

Are at minimal risk of acute intoxication and withdrawal.



The evening IOP will be available beginning October 13, 2025 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. For more information, call 662-960-6451.

Oxford Treatment Center is a trusted provider of addiction and co-occurring disorder care for adults, offering a range of services from medical detox and inpatient rehab to outpatient and sober living. With locations in Etta, Oxford, and now in Southaven, MS, the organization is dedicated to providing accessible, quality care to individuals struggling with addiction. For more information, visit oxfordtreatment.com .

