HII Names Roger Kelly as Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that Roger Kelly has been promoted to vice president of contracts and pricing at its Newport News Shipbuilding division. Kelly succeeds Matt Mulherin Jr., who has been appointed vice president of supply chain and strategic sourcing at NNS.

Kelly will have overall responsibility for contracts, pricing, and export/import licensing and compliance for NNS. He will report to Don Godwin, NNS vice president of business management and chief financial officer.

“I am confident Roger has the leadership, business and technical expertise required to lead impactful contract negotiations on behalf of our team,” Godwin said. “I know he will continue to build upon Matt’s strong leadership of the contracts organization.”

Starting his career with the company in 1999 as a nuclear engineer, Kelly supported the Virginia-class submarine program. Since then, he has held positions of increasing responsibility across business management, most recently serving as director of contracts and pricing, overseeing all new construction contracts at the shipyard.

Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and an MBA, both from Old Dominion University.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

