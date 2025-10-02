[Latest] Global Cigar and Cigarillos Market Size/Share Worth USD 120.71 Billion by 2034 at a 8.17% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Cigar and Cigarillos Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Mass, Premium), By Flavor (Unflavored, Flavored), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Cigar and Cigarillos Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 55.36 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 59.88 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 120.71 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.17% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the global cigar and cigarillo market will witness a pretty decent CAGR between 2025 and 2034. This could be attributed to growing demand for premium tobacco products due to lifestyle trends and rising social acceptance, along with relaxed regulations in certain economies. Furthermore, the availability of extensive rail networks and e-Commerce platforms has strengthened the market reach. In November 2024, Crowned Heads did release the Moose Click, a novel exclusive for the market of Canada.

Key Trends and Drivers

Relaxation of Regulations in Certain Economies to Spell Growth: Producers are gaining tremendous promotional opportunities followed by robust customer engagement due to markets where rules regarding flavored varieties, advertising, or smoking zones exist in the softened form. Along these lines, in August 2025, British Columbia let cannabis use on public patios where vaping and tobacco are allowed, thereby aligning the cannabis rules with the smoking regulations.

Growing Social Acceptance to Catalyze Growth: Rising social acceptance is emerging as one of the key drivers of the cigar and cigarillo market. The present-day scenario is such that consumption of cigars is increasingly integrated into celebrations, social occasions, and leisure activities. Expansion of cigar lounges, dedicated outdoor smoking areas, and curated tasting events are reinforcing the cultural shift mentioned above, thereby widening the consumer base and improving the relevance of the market in contemporary lifestyle settings.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 59.88 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 120.71 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 55.36 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.17% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product, Flavor, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Typically, people associate cigars with wealth, luxury, and success, which makes them appealing for special occasions. Also, there is a rising trend toward luxury, premium, and handcrafted cigars and cigarillos, which caters to consumers opting for high-class smoking experiences. The manufacturers are launching a broad range of flavors (vanilla, candy, and fruit) for attracting new consumers. Also, a rising consumer base, especially youth in Asia Pacific, is contributing to the strengths.

Weaknesses: The growing public awareness and concern over health risks linked with tobacco products are likely to adversely affect the market. Also, certain economies are perceiving tobacco in the negative sense, which may hamper the revenue. This is the major weakness of the cigar and cigarillos market.

Opportunities: Continual innovation in cigar types (figurado, parejo) and quality of product are likely to attract a broader spectrum of consumers. Increased luxury cigar lounges in restaurants and hotels do create unique environments for consumers to enjoy cigars. Leveraging the online platforms for marketing and sales could reach the new segment of consumers, especially the ones who are online junkies.

Threats: Increase in the sternness of regulations and potential bans on smoking in public places could restrain consumption and access. Raised health consciousness quotient could result in a declination in demand for tobacco products. This phenomenon is one of the biggest threats to the market.

Regional Perspective

The Cigar and cigarillos market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America

The U.S. holds over 80% of North America’s cigar and cigarillo market revenue and the scenario is expected to persist even during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the U.S. experiencing stability in the regulatory environment for cigars and cigarillos. In other words, cigars and cigarillos are subject to less stringent restrictions in the U.S. As such, a combination of economic, cultural, and regulatory factors is driving the market.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific accounts for over 48% of the market share due to the rise in demand for luxury and premium products, including cigars and cigarillos. The shift toward a rise in consumption is also driven by a desire for a more sophisticated lifestyle. Economies such as India and China are also experiencing a noticeable surge in disposable income, driving the cigar and cigarillo market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, in Australia, females are preferring sweet tobacco flavors like Swisher Sweet and White Owl. Tatiana, Java, and Acid are also being tried out.

Europe

Rising consumption of cigars and cigarillos in Russia, Sweden, and Poland is the factor basically driving the cigar and cigarillos market in Europe. Also, psychological factors such as dependency on tobacco, followed by societal perceptions of smoking being looked upon as an act to sound fashionable are raising the demand for cigars and cigarillos. Furthermore, the market is witnessing an increase in the number of female smokers in social gatherings.

LAMEA

Brazil is known as one of the biggest producers of tobacco worldwide. This could be credited to the state of Bahia being one amongst the first ones to cultivate tobacco at the global scale. Rise in disposable income amongst the population in UAE and Saudi Arabia basically drives the cigar and cigarillo market. Also, the development of affluent consumers’ sections has driven the interest in luxury and premium tobacco products.

Central America

Countries such as Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba have a rich tobacco heritage. The cultural difference, along with the growing population of the middle class, has resulted in an increased inclination toward cigars and cigarillos. Such products are usually associated with sophistication and status. Central America is a hub of the cigar and cigarillos market as far as exporting tobacco is concerned.

Browse the full "Cigar and Cigarillos Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Mass, Premium), By Flavor (Unflavored, Flavored), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034" Report





List of the prominent players in the Cigar and Cigarillos Market:

Burger Holding AG

British American Tobacco

Gurkha Cigars

JT International SA

Imperial Brands plc (Habanos S.A.)

Oettinger Davidoff AG

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Swedish Match AB

Philip Morris International Inc.

Swisher International Inc.

Others

The Cigar and Cigarillos Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Mass

Premium

By Flavor

Unflavored

Flavored

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

