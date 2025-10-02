Marksmen Energy Inc. Provides Update on Resumption of Trading

CALGARY, ALBERTA, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Marksmen”) (TSXV: MAH) announces that further to its news release dated September 2, 2025, its common shares are expected to resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”) shortly.



In connection with the review conducted by the Exchange required in order for the Corporation's common shares to resume trading, the Corporation has agreed to hold an annual general meeting of its shareholders no later than December 31, 2025.

Also, in connection with the review, Marksmen is reviewing options to obtain financing by debt or equity and will provide further details when available in order to cover general and administrative expenses and finance a potential acquisition of new oil and gas projects in the Appalachian Basin.

Marksmen Energy Inc.

Archie Nesbitt – CEO and Director

Phone: (403) 265-7270

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements include acquisition plans, potential financings, and the timing to hold an annual meeting of shareholders and for the resumption of trading. The use of any of the words “will”, “expected”, “view” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.