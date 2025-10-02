Algae-C Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition by Rockcliffe Labs Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algae-C Inc. (“Algae-C”) today announced that it has been acquired by Rockcliffe Labs Inc. (“Rockcliffe Labs”), a Canadian biotechnology venture creation platform. Under the terms of the transaction, all issued and outstanding securities of Algae-C have been exchanged for shares of Rockcliffe Labs. Algae-C is now a subsidiary of Rockcliffe Labs, with former Algae-C shareholders holding a continuing ownership position in the combined enterprise.

Transaction Overview

Governance: Algae-C’s operations and management will be integrated into Rockcliffe Labs’ governance and reporting framework.

Structure: Rockcliffe Labs acquired control of Algae-C through the purchase of a majority block of securities

Consideration: The acquisition was settled in cash, with financial terms undisclosed

Ownership: Rockcliffe Labs now holds a controlling equity position, while legacy shareholders retain minority interests.

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition advances Rockcliffe Labs’ strategy of building a diversified biotechnology platform by adding Algae-C’s algae-based molecular discovery and production technology. The combined entity expects to benefit from:

Pipeline Expansion: Algae-C’s library of more than 600 identified molecules, including compounds with pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and industrial applications.

Platform Synergies: Integration of Algae-C’s IP portfolio and technical expertise with Rockcliffe Labs’ clinical, regulatory, and commercialization infrastructure.

Commercial Pathways: Expanded opportunities for licensing, co-development, and supply agreements supported by scalable biomanufacturing processes.

Portfolio Diversification: Risk dispersion across multiple therapeutic and non-therapeutic programs within Rockcliffe Labs’ multi-asset development model.

Integration Plan

Rockcliffe Labs intends to:

Maintain Algae-C’s existing research operations as a specialized unit within the broader platform. Advance priority algae-derived molecules into validation and pre-clinical development. Align intellectual property, quality, and regulatory practices with Rockcliffe Labs’ central systems. Pursue strategic partnerships and licensing arrangements to accelerate commercialization.

Capitalization

Following completion of the acquisition, former Algae-C shareholders collectively hold an ownership interest in Rockcliffe Labs, alongside existing Rockcliffe Labs shareholders and strategic partners, including a Canadian university holding a minority position under a licensing agreement.

About Algae-C

Algae-C Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company dedicated to algae-based molecular discovery and production. Its proprietary technology enables scalable, sustainable production of high-value compounds with applications in health, wellness, and advanced materials.

About Rockcliffe Labs

Rockcliffe Labs Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology venture creation platform that integrates academic discovery with clinical, regulatory, and capital markets expertise. Through licensing and acquisitions, Rockcliffe Labs builds diversified multi-asset pipelines spanning pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and bio-based technologies.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition, the integration of Algae-C into Rockcliffe Labs, anticipated synergies, future development activities, and commercialization opportunities. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including scientific, regulatory, financial, and competitive risks, that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Except as required by law, neither Algae-C nor Rockcliffe Labs undertakes any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Any securities issued in connection with the acquisition were distributed in reliance on prospectus exemptions available under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Media & Investor Contacts

Algae-C Inc. (Media)

Email: media@algae-c.com

Algae-C Inc. (Investors)

Email: ir@algae-c.com