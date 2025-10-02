Legrand Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Avtron Power Solutions, a Global Provider of Load Banks & Power Quality Solutions

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legrand®, a global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructures, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cleveland, Ohio-based Avtron Power Solutions, a leading global provider of load banks and power quality solutions that serve a wide range of high-growth markets where reliable delivery of power is required. Avtron employs 600 people, operates five manufacturing sites across North America and Europe, and is expected to generate nearly $350 million in revenue in 2025, with high profitability. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Avtron delivers dependable solutions for data centers, healthcare facilities, renewable energy applications and industrial manufacturing sites to ensure that critical power is available when it’s needed by customers worldwide. The transaction is expected to be completed after regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions have been met.

Avtron will operate as a stand-alone business unit within Legrand’s Electrical Wiring Systems Division, led by Ravi Ramanathan. David Cox, Avtron’s current CEO, will continue to oversee the business, reporting to Ravi.

“Avtron Power Solutions’ 75-year history of leadership, innovation, and commitment to customer service and satisfaction align with our cultural and customer-centric values,” said Brian DiBella, President and CEO, Legrand, North and Central America. “Avtron has a well-established, successful model for growth, which was developed and driven by an experienced leadership team. Once the deal is closed, we look forward to welcoming Avtron’s employees around the globe to our Legrand community.”



“Legrand has a long tradition of success in acquiring robust companies like ours for the purpose of investing in and accelerating their growth. By joining forces with Legrand, we are advancing our leadership position in management infrastructure and propelling our Avtron technology and solutions to further support existing and new market opportunities,” said Cox.



About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings). Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). www.legrand.us

Media Contact:

Glen Gracia

339.499.8680

glen.gracia@legrand.com

