PDF Solutions® Announces Collaboration with Lavorro to Provide Context-Aware, Generative AI-Assisted Option for Semiconductor Fabs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems, today announced it is collaborating with Lavorro Inc., a pioneer in Generative AI for semiconductor manufacturing, to enable mutual customers to access the latest engineering documentation of the semiconductor fab they manage, to enable quicker and more effective implementation of actions and manufacturing equipment control.

The success of AI projects in manufacturing is highly dependent on the availability of clean, real time, actionable data. Drawing on three decades of semiconductor expertise, PDF Solutions delivers AI-ready data from its comprehensive, secure infrastructure for manufacturing companies to analyze data atscale. This AI-ready data supports PDF Solutions’ own set of AI-enabled applications and modules, customer-developed AI models that can be created using Exensio Studio AI, or targeted AI applications developed by PDF Solutions’ partners, like Lavorro.

Lavorro leverages Generative AI and Agentic AI to synthesize knowledge from both static and real-time data across fab systems and deliver conversational, context-aware assistance to fab personnel to maximize engineering and fab efficiency. Lavorro’s solutions also enable rapid deployment of new use cases, helping accelerate continuous improvement and knowledge reuse across fabs.

PDF Solutions is working with Lavorro to transform the way fab operators can leverage real time, clean process data and access the latest in context engineering knowledge, in an effort to make and implement the best yield enhancing decisions.

"Our collaboration with PDF Solutions marks a significant milestone towards providing a comprehensive end-to-end Generative-AI enabled Smart Manufacturing solution to Semiconductor Manufacturing," said Ankush Oberoi, CEO at Lavorro. "Generative AI and Agentic AI enables us to capture, synthesize, and disseminate engineering knowledge in unprecedented ways, scaling expertise, improving uptime, and driving continuous improvement."

“PDF Solutions enables process control and yield management at a large number of semiconductor fabs. The combination of PDF Solutions and Lavorro is intended to enable fab operators to more quickly act on the process alerts generated by PDF Solutions products by accessing the latest engineering knowledge and operating protocol for these fabs. The combined solution is designed to result in quicker remediation actions and increased operational efficiency,” said Kimon Michaels, PDF Solutions Executive VP of Products and Solutions.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company’s expectations regarding product development plans and potential market acceptance and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, that are subject to future events and circumstances. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include risks associated with: the effectiveness of the PDF Solutions’ business and technology strategies; current semiconductor industry trends and competition; rates of adoption of PDF Solutions’ solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; cost and schedule of new product development and investments in research and development; PDF Solutions’ customers, operations, and supply and demand for its products; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. All forward-looking statements and information included herein is given as of the filing date of this press release and based on information available to PDF Solutions at the time of this press release and future events or circumstances could differ significantly from these forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, PDF Solutions undertakes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks used herein are the property of their owners.

