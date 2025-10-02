Global Ship Lease to Participate in Capital Link’s 17th Annual New York Maritime Forum

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the “Company”), a containership owner and lessor, today announced that it will participate in Capital Link’s 17th Annual New York Maritime Forum (NYMF), taking place on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. Management will also host 1x1 investor meetings throughout the conference.

Global Ship Lease Presentations:

Mr. Thomas Lister, Chief Executive Officer, will speak on the Container Shipping Sector panel at 9:50 – 10:25 AM ET.

Mr. George Youroukos, Executive Chairman, will speak on the Capital Markets panel at 11:35 – 12:15 PM ET.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.

Our fleet of 69 vessels as of June 30, 2025 had an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 17.7 years. 39 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.

As of June 30, 2025, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.1 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.73 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.23 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 2.8 years.

