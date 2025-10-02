Promperu: Peru Celebrates the Lord of Miracles 2025 Procession with Global Participation and Vatican Blessing

Lima, Peru, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Latin America’s most important processions brings together faith, tradition, and gastronomy.

The devotion to the Lord of Miracles (Señor de los Milagros), one of the most important religious processions in Latin America, will once again bring together millions of faithful in Peru and around the world this October.

From Lima’s historic center to Peruvian communities abroad, the image of the Christ of Pachacamilla will be honored through a series of processions and cultural activities that combine faith, tradition, and gastronomy.

Highlights 2025

● Worldwide Raising Ceremony (“Levantada mundial”) – Saturday, October 4: At 12:00 p.m. (Peru time), more than 50 brotherhoods in Peru and abroad will simultaneously raise the image of the Lord of Miracles in cities such as Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Rome, Stockholm, Hamburg, New York, Washington, Las Vegas, San José (Costa Rica), Panama City, Caracas, and Santiago. Watch live via RPP, HN Channel, Nazarenas TV (Facebook), and the Archdiocese of Lima.

● Central Procession – Saturday, October 18.

● Historic Blessing by Pope Leo XIV – Sunday, October 19: The Holy Father will publicly bless the image of the Lord of Miracles at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

● Callao Procession – Sunday, October 26: After 22 years, the image will once again tour the port of Callao, traveling in the “Nazareno Móvil.”

● Final Procession – Saturday, November 1.

The festival also celebrates Peruvian traditions through gastronomy and culture. In October, the sweet turrón de Doña Pepa becomes a symbol of devotion and unity. Cultural activities and artistic tributes complement the religious expression, attracting both local and international visitors.

The Lord of Miracles stands as a major reference for religious tourism, with great potential to attract international visitors. As PROMPERÚ highlights, this authentic procession mobilizes thousands worldwide, strengthens cultural identity, and contributes to tourism development in Lima and beyond.