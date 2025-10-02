SmartDeFi™ Announces GENIUS Act-Compatible Token Launching Options

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SmartDeFi™, the twice-audited next-generation token launchpad, today announced support for project creators to pair their tokens at launch with stablecoins designed to meet GENIUS Act standards, such as $USDC, directly on SmartDeFi™.









This milestone gives creators flexibility and compliance-ready options while maintaining SmartDeFi’s hallmark transparency and on-chain control.

Launch On Your Terms

The GENIUS Act introduces strict standards for U.S. stablecoins: 1:1 backing, reserve disclosures, and regulated issuers. SmartDeFi™ is built to support these standards, and more.

At launch, creators can now choose their asset pairing:

• Regulated stablecoins: $USDC

• Decentralized stablecoins: $DAI, $LUSD

• Native assets: $BNB (with additional assets coming as SmartDeFi expands to new chains)

Transparency Built In

• SmartDeFi™ provides integrated tools to build trust and legitimacy from day one:

• Clear tokenomics, vesting, and liquidity displayed directly in the UI

• Flexible presale or direct launch configurations

• On-chain verified data visible before trading begins

No hidden logic. No third-party dependencies. Everything is built for transparency.

For Builders of Every Kind

Whether launching a tokenized real-world asset, creating a utility token for your dApp, or unleashing the next viral meme coin, SmartDeFi™ supports it all.

You’re not waiting for the future of DeFi, you’re building it now.

Launch with clarity.

Launch with control.

Launch on SmartDeFi™.

Visit SmartDeFi.com to learn more.



