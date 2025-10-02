AiSprouts Launches Founder Bootcamp Program to Support the Next Wave of Capital-Efficient Artificial Intelligence Startups

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiSprouts VC (https://www.aisprouts.com/), a boutique Silicon Valley venture capital firm specializing in breakthrough AI startups advancing human potential, today announced the expansion of its AiSprouts Founder Bootcamp — a selective, referral-based program designed to support entrepreneurially gifted technical AI founders at the earliest and pivotal stages of company-building. As a core principle, the program chooses to back founders who believe that the race toward AGI (advanced general intelligence) will be won by efficiency.

Currently deploying out of AiSprouts Fund II, a vehicle focused on pre-seed and seed-stage applied AI companies, the bootcamp program builds on the success and learnings from the fully deployed 2020 AiSprouts Fund I. With a focus on backing breakout and capital-efficient machine-learning companies such as Hayden AI (autonomous mobility), Gridware (wildfire prevention), Terret (enterprise sales intelligence), and Tutor Intelligence (AI-powered robotics for factories), the active portfolio has over 30 investments. Other emerging names include Adaviv, Ambient, Applied Particle Technology, Auravision, Expper, Evitado, FunnelStory, Goodword, Infraclear, Monetize360, Namecoach, Precanto, Readyly, Rectangle, Rivia Health, SmartSentry, Superworld, UptimeAI, Vayuh.ai, Videate, and YuzuLabs.io. These companies represent the firm’s playbook: invest early in execution-focused AI teams and support them with deep operational, go-to-market, and founder-first frameworks.

“We created the Bootcamp because founders don’t need more noise — they need signal, support, and a Silicon Valley centric network they can trust,” said Suman Talukdar, founder and GP at AiSprouts. “This program is about turning early momentum into scalable success. Founders learn from those who’ve scaled before, with practical insights, not just pitch decks. We help entrepreneurs figure out what skills they need to develop to become iconic executives — the best of the best.”

The Bootcamp leverages learnings from AiSprouts’ work with numerous venture-backed AI startups over the past five years, many achieving hypergrowth, and a select number tracking toward unicorn status. This experience is core to the program’s design and real-world relevance. AiSprouts portfolio companies have raised rounds from marquee multi-billion dollar venture capital groups such as A16z, Sequoia Capital, and TPG’s The Rise Fund, establishing a high-caliber entrepreneurial community that supports its founders. The fund principal also taps into relationships from prior successful unicorn exits including Anaplan, Clearwell, and Cloudflare.

Unlike traditional accelerators, the AiSprouts Bootcamp is not cohort-based or demo-day-driven. While the program does include invite-only startup pitch sessions for selected participants, its core is built around closed-door sessions, tactical frameworks, trusted peer networks, and access to capital. Tailored for technically savvy and entrepreneurial founders, it’s made to help them navigate real-world challenges of building AI ventures that can scale — from infrastructure and compliance to enterprise GTM and defensibility. The program is referral-based, with sessions anchored by a select group of prominent venture capitalists, seasoned operators, unicorn CEOs, and domain experts.

The Bootcamp reflects AiSprouts' broader thesis: AI doesn’t need massive amounts of capital; it benefits from thoughtful, founder-aligned support. As a firm, AiSprouts remains committed to its core mission of investing in bold founders building high-potential AI startups that are amplifying human potential.

About AiSprouts VC

AiSprouts is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with portfolio companies operating across sectors including enterprise software, mobility, built world, and robotics. Founded by Silicon Valley operator-turned-investor Suman Talukdar, the firm backs bold founders at the pre-seed and seed stage with a focus on applied AI. Since 2020, AiSprouts has invested in over 30 venture-backed startups, with a growing number tracking toward unicorn status. The fund is backed by a network of seasoned Silicon Valley operators, advisors, and LPs from top-tier firms and unicorn companies, bringing deep expertise to the founders it serves.

How to Get Involved

