Datavault AI Converts $13.3 Million in Convertible Debt, Strengthens Balance Sheet

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), a pioneer in AI-driven data monetization, today announced the full conversion of certain long term notes with an aggregate original face value of $13.3 million thereby strengthening its balance sheet substantially.

Commenting on the debt conversion, Brett Moyer, Datavault AI Chief Financial Officer, said, “Converting these notes is an important strategic milestone and supports the accelerated launch of our independent data exchanges (IDEs) and building out our supercomputing capabilities in cooperation with IBM.”

Today’s news follows the Company’s announcement on September 25 that it had secured a $150 million strategic equity investment, in Bitcoin, from Nasdaq-listed biotech company Scilex (Nasdaq: SCLX) -- as biotech is a Datavault AI primary target customer market sector.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “will,” “anticipates,” “continues” and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our business opportunities and prospects, strategy, future revenue expectations, licensing initiatives, patent initiatives as well as the successful implementation of the patented technologies, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to successfully utilize all intellectual property that has been issued and granted Notices of Allowance; risks regarding our ability to utilize the assets we acquire to successfully grow our market share; risks regarding our ability to open up new revenue streams as a result of the various patents mentioned in this press release; our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; the degree to which our licensees implement our technologies into their products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; risks related to technology innovation and intellectual property, and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

