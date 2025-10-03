Ceramic Tiles Market worth $227.8 billion by 2030 at 3.0 %, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Ceramic Tiles Market is projected to grow from USD 196.2 billion in 2025 to USD 227.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.0%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing construction and renovation activities, urbanization, and consumer demand for stylish and durable building materials fuel the ceramic tiles market growth. However, the market faces restraints from fluctuating raw material prices. Opportunities exist in the rising demand for eco-friendly and innovative tile designs. The main challenges include intense competition and the need for ongoing technological advancements to meet changing consumer preferences.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=228236779

Browse in-depth TOC on “Ceramic Tiles Market”

240 - Market Data Tables

55 – Figures

260 - Pages

List of Key Players in Ceramic Tiles Market:

Mohawk Industries Inc. (US), Grupo Lamosa (Mexico), Pamesa Ceramica (Spain), RAK Ceramics (UAE), Siam Cement Public Company Limited (Thailand), Kajaria Ceramics (India), Ceramica Carmelo For (Brazil)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Ceramic Tiles Market:

Drivers: Increasing investments in infrastructure development. Restraint: Volatile raw material prices. Opportunity: High demand in Asia Pacific. Challenge: Natural gas crisis.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=228236779

Key Findings of the Study:

Porcelain segment to register highest growth in global ceramic tiles market during forecast period. Flooring to be fastest-growing segment in ceramic tiles market during forecast period. Residential segment to register a higher CAGR during forecast period. Asia Pacific to be largest market for ceramic tiles during forecast period.

The ceramic tiles market by type is divided into porcelain and ceramic tiles. Porcelain clays are denser and less porous than ceramic clays, which makes porcelain tiles more durable and water-resistant. Due to their through-body composition, porcelain tiles are sturdy and suitable for heavy use. They also require low maintenance. In contrast, ceramic tiles are more likely to break or crack because they are made from less dense clays. The porcelain segment leads the ceramic tiles market.

The market for ceramic tiles is segmented based on application into flooring, internal walls, external walls, and others. The flooring segment is the most dominant and holds the largest market share. Floor tiles are designed to withstand the wear and tear of foot traffic and bear loads. They are thicker than wall tiles. In contrast, wall tiles primarily serve a protective function by preventing water from seeping through walls. They are non-load bearing and generally thinner. While floor tiles can be used on walls, wall tiles should not be used on floors due to their lower durability and hardness. The choice of floor tiles depends on size and durability, whereas wall tiles are more influenced by aesthetic appeal.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=228236779

The ceramic tiles market is divided into residential and non-residential sectors based on end-use. The residential segment holds the largest market share by value. Material choices vary greatly between commercial and residential construction. In residential projects, aesthetics and comfort are emphasized, resulting in various materials like wood, ceramic tiles, and granite. Conversely, commercial construction generally uses materials such as decorative concrete, large glass panels, and large-format tiles for their durability under heavy use.

The ceramic tiles market is regionally divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2024, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share by value. Asia Pacific is also the top consumer of ceramic tiles worldwide. The region has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as a growing population, favorable investment policies, expanding economies, and government initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure development.

Browse Adjacent Markets Building & Construction Market Research Reports

Related Reports: