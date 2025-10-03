Vancouver’s Finest: MICHELIN Guide 2025 selection revealed

VANCOUVER, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sumibiyaki Arashi and Sushi Hyun receive a MICHELIN Star, bringing city’s total to 12

New Bib Gourmand added, plus four Special Awards

76 total restaurants, 22 cuisine types reflected in the city Guide

This evening, the MICHELIN Guide announced the 2025 restaurant selection for the MICHELIN Guide Vancouver. The new selection boasts two new One MICHELIN Star restaurants, a new Bib Gourmand, and two new recommended restaurants. Additionally, four Special Awards were announced during the invite-only ceremony.

Sumibiyaki Arashi and Sushi Hyun both joined the exclusive list of MICHELIN-Starred restaurants in North America, as both restaurants were awarded on stage at the Commodore Ballroom. In addition, the city’s Guide boasts a new Bib Gourmand, Good Thief, bringing the selections total to 15. The full selection, including recommended eateries, totals 76 restaurants with 22 cuisine types represented.

“Tonight, we celebrated another standout year for the MICHELIN Guide Vancouver and its local chef and restaurant community,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide. “We are thrilled to welcome two remarkable new restaurants into the MICHELIN Star family as both Sumibiyaki Arashi and Sushi Hyun join the global ranks with One MICHELIN Star. Our anonymous Inspectors continue to be inspired by the passion and creativity of Vancouver’s dining scene, and we look forward to watching it flourish for years to come.”

Here are the new One MICHELIN Star restaurants and the new Bib Gourmand, with Inspector notes from each (Inspectors’ comments in full on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile app):

One MICHELIN Star

Sumibiyaki Arashi (Japanese cuisine)

With this understated 14-seat Mount Pleasant counter, Chef Pete Ho has ushered in a new gold standard of yakitori to Vancouver. The multicourse omakase spans dishes like red crab chawanmushi with yuzu, or crispy, delicately fried tofu accented with sweet soy, but the centerpiece of the menu is meticulously prepared skewers of chicken grilled over binchotan coals. Combining specially sourced heritage breed birds, skillful butchery, masterful seasoning and brilliant use of the grill, the results are uncomplicated yet profound. From impeccably cooked crisp-skinned breast and thigh to less conventional cuts like chicken “oysters” and heart, each piece is revelatory—no wonder it’s the most hotly in-demand reservation in town.

Sushi Hyun (Japanese/Sushi cuisine)

An unremarkable exterior belies the lavish omakase that awaits diners once they step inside Chef Juhyun Lee’s sophisticated oasis. Japanese luxury pervades every element of the meal, from exquisite seafood and hand-made ceramics to the silken, subtly fragrant hinoki counter (crafted from a tree more than two centuries old). Subtlety goes hand in hand with indulgence in Chef Lee’s meticulous preparations, with spectacular ingredient quality allowed to take the spotlight, from perfectly tempered Edomae-style nigiri to a comforting rice dish of fried karei flounder, a nod to his Korean background. Effortlessly attentive, unobtrusive service and a thoughtful collection of wines and sakes, selected by Chef Hyun himself, provide an additional layer of comfort and refinement.

Bib Gourmand

The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors identified one new restaurant to award the Bib Gourmand designation, which recognizes eateries for great food at a great value.

Good Thief (Vietnamese cuisine)

Described as the rebellious younger sibling to next-door Anh and Chi (Bib Gourmand), this lively bar and restaurant offers a more freewheeling, inventive take on Vietnamese cuisine, matched with equally inspired cocktails. The compact menu comprises small plates ideal as bar snacks, like juicy binchotan-grilled skewers, or impeccably fried, crunchy frog legs anointed with torn mint and a seductive sweet-tangy sauce glaze, as well as more substantial plates like humble garlic noodles enhanced with morsels of Dungeness crab. The excitement continues into dessert, as in a layered mousse cake featuring banana, peanut and Thai chili, paired with coconut sorbet and fish sauce caramel. Whatever you do, don’t miss out on the brilliant drinks—many of which can be made spirit-free.

MICHELIN Special Awards

In addition to the Bib Gourmand and Stars, the Guide announced four Special Awards:





Hotels

The restaurants join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay in Vancouver and throughout the world.

Each hotel in the selection has been chosen by MICHELIN Guide experts for its extraordinary style, service and personality — with options for all budgets — and each can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The selection for Vancouver features the city’s most spectacular hotels, including a symbol of Hollywood glamour, the Rosewood

Hotel Georgia (Two MICHELIN Keys), boutique properties such as the Wedgewood (One MICHELIN Key) and standouts from our “Plus” collection like the Opus located in the hip neighborhood of Yaletown.

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now it’s setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

The MICHELIN Guide in North America

Michelin announced its first North American Guide in 2005 for New York. Guides have also been added in Chicago (2011); Washington, D.C. (2017); California (San Francisco in 2007, statewide 2019); Florida (Greater Miami, Orlando and Tampa in 2022, adding Greater Fort Lauderdale, The Palm Beaches and St. Pete-Clearwater in 2025, statewide in 2026); Toronto (2022); Vancouver (2022); Colorado (2023); Atlanta (2023), Mexico (2024), Texas (2024), Québec (2024), the American South (2025), Boston (2025) and Philadelphia (2025).

About the MICHELIN Guide

Recognized globally for excellence and quality, the MICHELIN Guide offers a selection of world-class restaurants.

The famous one, two and three MICHELIN Stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef.

The Bib Gourmand is a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for a good value – often known as personal favorites among the inspectors when dining on their own time.

The MICHELIN Green Star honors restaurants that are pioneers in sustainable

Recommended restaurants and special professional awards are also highlighted by the MICHELIN Guide inspectors.

The MICHELIN Guide remains a reliable companion for any traveler seeking an unforgettable meal and hospitality experience. The Guide was first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage the development of car mobility as well as tire sales by giving practical advice to motorists. Progressively, the Guide has specialized in restaurant and hotel recommendations. Michelin’s inspectors still use the same criteria and manner of selection that were used by the inspectors in the very beginning.

The restaurant selections join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay around the world. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an amazing hotel. Thanks to the rigorous MICHELIN Guide selection process that is applied independently and consistently in more than 45 destinations, the MICHELIN Guide has become an international benchmark in fine dining.

All restaurants in the Guide are recommended by Michelin’s anonymous inspectors, who are trained to apply the same time-tested methods used by Michelin inspectors for many decades throughout the world. This ensures a uniform, international standard of excellence. As a further guarantee of complete objectivity, Michelin inspectors pay all their bills in full, and only the quality of the cuisine is evaluated.

To fully assess the quality of a restaurant, the inspectors apply five criteria defined by Michelin: product quality; mastery of cooking techniques; harmony of flavors; the personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and consistency over time and across the entire menu. These criteria guarantee a consistent and fair selection, so a Starred restaurant has the same value regardless of whether it is in Paris, New York or anywhere else in the world.

