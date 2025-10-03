Change in the Roche Board of Directors

Basel, 3 October 2025 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that Dr. Claudia Süssmuth Dyckerhoff has decided not to stand for re-election as a member of the Roche Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting in 2026. Instead she will be nominated for election to the board of another company which is serving the healthcare industry.

Dr. Süssmuth Dyckerhoff has served on the Board of Directors since March 2016.

Roche Chairman Severin Schwan: "Claudia’s profound knowledge of the healthcare industry and her deep understanding of international market dynamics, particularly in Asia, have resulted in significant contributions to the success of Roche. On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Claudia for her dedication to Roche over the past decade and wish her all the best for the future.”

