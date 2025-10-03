StriveFX Strengthens Its Position with Transparent Trading Conditions and Advanced Account Options

MONTREAL, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StriveFX, a regulated online multi-asset broker, has expanded its account features to deliver an experience many brokers struggle to match, emphasizing competitive pricing, strong security standards, and client-focused technology.





Designed to Outperform Industry Norms

Trade your way—without sacrificing performance, affordability, or ethics. StriveFX offers three purpose-built account types designed to give you a decisive edge, whether you’re placing your first trade or operating at an institutional level.

The Standard Account lets you start with just $10, enjoy commission-free pricing with spreads from 0.3 pips, and leverage up to 1:500, all backed by negative-balance protection and extensive educational resources.

For experienced traders, the Professional Account delivers raw ECN spreads from 0.0 pips, a competitive $3.50 round-turn commission, Level II market depth, and priority execution—alongside the same robust client safeguards that protect retail users.

Completing the lineup, the Halal Edge (Sharia-Compliant) Account removes overnight interest entirely, offering both Standard-style and ECN-style pricing with leverage up to 1:500; a small, transparent administrative fee may apply after day 5 to keep liquidity costs halal.

All three accounts support hedging, scalping, and expert advisors, and they’re fully accessible on MT5, cTrader, and Match-Trader across desktop, web, and mobile—so you can seize market opportunities on your own terms, wherever you trade.

A Secure and Transparent Trading Ecosystem

StriveFX maintains segregated client funds at reputable financial institutions and complies with international best practices under its license from Anjouan, Union of the Comoros. Strong data encryption and cybersecurity safeguards are in place to protect client information, backed by multilingual 24/7 customer assistance.

StriveFX distinguishes itself with an uncompromising, client-first ethos—a philosophy that sets it apart from conventional brokers. Transparent, zero-hidden-fee pricing is paired with institutional-grade trading tools, lightning-fast withdrawals, and built-in negative-balance protection. Traders enjoy 24/7 multilingual support and receive a dedicated account manager once their cumulative deposits reach $10K, while a continually expanding library of tutorials and strategy sessions keeps their skills razor-sharp. By integrating advanced tools directly into its platforms—then reinforcing them with ongoing education and hands-on support—StriveFX gives traders the control, clarity, and confidence that legacy brokers, with their opaque fees and one-size-fits-all service, simply can’t match.

For more details on account features, trading platforms, or compliance standards, visit https://www.strivefx.com.

About StriveFX

StriveFX is a multi-asset brokerage headquartered in Montreal, Canada, providing access to forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies through a secure and regulated environment. The company focuses on transparency, advanced execution, and trader-first support to empower clients worldwide.

Media Contact

Organization: StriveFX

Contact Person Name: Alex Renard, CMO

Website: https://strivefx.com/

Email: support@strivefx.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by StriveFX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fde5365c-2500-4e64-8156-d5458b718c9e