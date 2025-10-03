Ethereum Startup AgoraLend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgoraLend is modernizing traditional lending through decentralized finance (DeFi) on Ethereum, offering mainstream investors clear, transparent credit solutions amid increased market uncertainty and evolving regulations.

AgoraLend, a decentralized financial technology platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, today announced the successful completion of its latest fundraising round, marking a significant milestone of more than $300,000 raised to date. AgoraLend simultaneously announced the launch of Stage 3 of its token presale, providing investors an opportunity to participate at a discounted price of $0.001 per $AGORA token for a limited seven-day period, ahead of the next scheduled increase to $0.00125.

The announcement coincides with a period of macroeconomic uncertainty, marked by a U.S. federal government shutdown and the Federal Reserve implementing its first interest rate cuts of the year. These developments have contributed to a broader focus on resilient and transparent financial infrastructure.

"As investors face increasing uncertainty around traditional market indicators, clarity and trust are essential," said Matthew Smith, Co-Founder and Head of Growth at AgoraLend. "Our Ethereum-based marketplace bridges the gap between conventional lending and DeFi, providing transparent, real-time credit markets backed by clear risk controls and institutional-grade oversight."

Modernizing Credit Markets through DeFi Innovation

AgoraLend provides an intuitive, auditable lending marketplace on Ethereum, allowing qualified borrowers to access capital while offering lenders transparent yield opportunities. By leveraging Ethereum's decentralized security model, AgoraLend creates verifiable loan origination, real-time settlement, and transparent risk management—attributes critical to mainstream institutional adoption.

The platform's unique dual lending tracks combine the best of traditional lending practices with decentralized technology:

Peer-to-Contract (P2C) Pools: Instant, oracle-driven credit markets offering established assets immediate liquidity with clear terms.

Instant, oracle-driven credit markets offering established assets immediate liquidity with clear terms. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Direct Lending: Customized credit solutions tailored for early-stage, specialized, or unique asset types and borrower needs.

AgoraLend's risk controls align with institutional standards, including over-collateralization, conservative Loan-to-Value (LTV) tiers, per-asset borrow caps that scale with proven liquidity, and on-chain circuit breakers and rate limits to safeguard investor funds during volatility.

Ethereum: The Backbone of Transparent Lending

Building on the Ethereum blockchain provides AgoraLend with a robust infrastructure combining security, transparency, and real-time auditability. Every transaction, repayment, and loan status is recorded publicly, removing reliance on opaque intermediaries or cumbersome batch reconciliations commonly seen in legacy financial systems.

"Ethereum's decentralized and auditable nature ensures our lending platform provides transparency and operational efficiency traditional financial infrastructure simply can't match," Smith explained. "We’ve designed AgoraLend to offer an institutional-grade lending experience built around clarity, auditability, and efficiency."

Presale Stages & Investment Opportunity

AgoraLend's token presale offers early-stage participants a structured opportunity analogous to pre-IPO investing, enabling investors to secure $AGORA tokens at significantly lower prices before broader public launch:

Stage 1 & 2 (Completed): $0.0005/token – $0.00075/token, fully sold out

$0.0005/token – $0.00075/token, fully sold out Stage 3 (Current): $0.001/token – limited seven-day window available

$0.001/token – limited seven-day window available Upcoming Stage: $0.00125/token (price increase after Stage 3)

$0.00125/token (price increase after Stage 3) Indicative Launch Price Target: Approximately $0.005/token, providing early-stage participants an opportunity to capture potential upside prior to market launch.

Regulatory Clarity Drives Adoption

Recent developments in U.S. federal policy—including legislation clarifying payment stablecoin rules and the expansion of accredited investor definitions—have created a more favorable regulatory environment for responsible financial innovation. These shifts highlight AgoraLend’s positioning as an early beneficiary of these clearer regulatory frameworks, further bridging traditional finance and decentralized financial infrastructure.

How Investors and Borrowers Can Participate

AgoraLend provides streamlined avenues for different stakeholders:

Institutional Allocators, Family Offices, and Accredited Investors: Joining the investor waitlist or request due diligence materials via: Investor Relations: AgoraLend@protonmail.me

Joining the investor waitlist or request due diligence materials via: AgoraLend@protonmail.me Prospective Lenders and Borrowers (Individuals, Mid-market Businesses, Fintech Lenders): Requesting onboarding information through the official platform: AgoraLend.xyz

About AgoraLend

AgoraLend is a pioneering financial technology company building a transparent, decentralized lending marketplace on Ethereum. With a clear focus on mainstream adoption and institutional-grade risk management, AgoraLend enables capital providers to earn reliable yield while offering qualified borrowers streamlined access to capital—all with full transparency and real-time auditability.

Official Links:

Media & Investor Relations

AgoraLend Investor Relations: AgoraLend@protonmail.me

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding future product developments, market conditions, and token economics. Such statements involve inherent uncertainties and risks and do not guarantee future results. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to market, regulatory, and technological factors. Nothing contained herein should be considered financial, legal, or investment advice.

Contact

Investor Relations

Matthew Smith

AgoraLend

agoralend@protonmail.me

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72889398-b43f-4e59-8151-a5f49c5e6f0b