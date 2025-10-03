Notification on Authorization to Open under Franchise Agreement

UAB "Orkela," legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos St. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer), whose securities (the Bonds) are listed and admitted to trading on the Bond List of Nasdaq, also the Bonds are being publicly offered under the base prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 14 November 2023 (the Prospectus).

The Issuer is pleased to inform you that, under the franchise agreement previously concluded with ACHM Global Hospitality Licensing S.à r.l., the authorization to open and operate an AC Hotel by Marriott at the building complex located at Vasario 16-osios Street 1, Vilnius, Lithuania was received.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt