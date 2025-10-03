Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Risk Report: Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The twenty-eighth update of the the analyst Country Risk Index (GCRI) Q2 2025 ranks Denmark at the top, followed by Ireland and Switzerland. 43 countries were identified in the low-risk zone, 50 countries under medium risk, 57 countries under high risk, and three countries in the very high-risk zone in GCRI Q2 2025.



Global Risk Report is based on the analyst Country Risk Index (GCRI) which is a unique country risk-rating model that determines the existing and future level of country risk by assessing various qualitative and quantitative factors. The index is formulated to help firms prepare their global business strategies on the basis of historical developments in an economy and also their future expectations.



The Country Risk Index incorporates the latest available macroeconomics, political, social, technological, environmental and legal data from a range of recognized national and international statistical sources, and incorporates proprietary data from the analyst Economics Research. The model also features expert analytical judgment from in-house economists and takes into account their insights and opinions. By applying a robust approach to assessing risk, The analyst analysts ensure that strategists have an effective tool to assess current trends and risks facing the economies across the globe.



Scope

Global risk: The Q2 2025 the analyst Country Risk Index (GCRI) indicates a decrease in the risk score, falling from 55.8 in Q1 2025 to 53.0. This improvement is primarily attributed to a rise in global trade, particularly as US imports increased due to businesses stockpiling goods in anticipation of upcoming tariff hikes. Furthermore, proactive government measures designed to boost economic activity played a significant role in this favorable shift.

Asia-Pacific: The risk score in Asia-Pacific dropped from 54.6 in Q1 2025 to 51.6 in Q2, indicating a shift in economic conditions. While strong domestic demand and proactive export strategies initially spurred growth, the overall outlook remains cautious. Many regional economies are heavily trade-dependent, making them vulnerable to uncertainties that could hinder progress. The impending US plan to impose 100% tariffs on semiconductors, as of August 2025, presents a serious threat to Southeast Asian nations reliant on semiconductor exports.

Americas: In Q2 2025, the Americas' risk score decreased from 57.4 to 54.8. The US economy experienced a robust rebound, growing at an annualized rate of 3.3% in Q2 2025, a significant turnaround from a 0.5% contraction in Q1 2025. This growth was mostly fueled by increased consumer spending, despite a minor decline in both investment and exports. Overall, the positive economic recovery has fostered a more optimistic risk outlook for the region.

Europe: Europe's risk score declined from 42.6 in Q1 2025 to 39.3 in Q2 2025, reflecting improved economic stability amid ongoing trade tensions. The European Commission's forecast anticipates modest GDP growth for 2025, driven by resilient consumption and investment recovery. However, US trade policies and labor shortages due to an aging population continue to challenge the EU's economic landscape. Despite these challenges, the potential for reduced trade tensions and increased infrastructure spending could bolster growth and enhance resilience in the region.

Middle East and Africa: The risk score for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) declined from 65.5 in Q1 2025 to 63.2 in Q2 2025. The MEA region is poised for growth, with a projected expansion in 2025, driven by increased oil production and diversification efforts in the GCC. Major participants such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leveraging technology and tourism to enhance their economies, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and fiscal risks in oil-dependent nations necessitating careful budget management.

