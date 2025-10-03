Swift and Wowza Bring Seamless Streaming to the World’s Most Isolated Locations

DENVER and WEST PERTH, Australia, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift, a leader in remote content delivery, has partnered with Wowza, the leader in mission-critical video streaming infrastructure, to bring high-quality streaming to the most bandwidth-constrained and infrastructure-limited environments on Earth.

From Australian mining camps and offshore oil rigs to aged care homes and defense installations, Swift is now able to provide content delivery to places that were unreachable before. Using Wowza Streaming Engine at the heart of its platform, Swift has developed a highly resilient, edge-powered architecture that enables live and on-demand video streaming, even in places with less than 1 Mbps of bandwidth and no on-site IT support.

“If a site has power, we can get them content,” said Aidan Sommerville, Swift Networks COO.

The Challenge: Streaming Where Streaming Shouldn’t Work

Operating in harsh, remote, and sensitive environments, Swift needed a platform that could deliver critical video services with minimal latency, zero downtime, and no reliance on the public internet. Traditional streaming platforms simply couldn’t handle the job.

Swift deployed over 150 localized Wowza Streaming Engine instances directly on-site, creating a distributed, edge-based CDN across Australia and beyond. This enables predictive content caching, adaptive bitrate delivery, and DVB-T integration, allowing content to reach thousands of concurrent users, even during peak loads.

Key Innovations:

Edge CDN : 150+ Wowza deployments at network edge

: 150+ Wowza deployments at network edge Predictive Pre-Caching : Based on shift schedules and viewing trends

: Based on shift schedules and viewing trends Hybrid Streaming : Combines IP-based streaming with legacy DVB-T networks

: Combines IP-based streaming with legacy DVB-T networks Custom Set-Top Boxes : Built for ease of use in aged care and remote sites

: Built for ease of use in aged care and remote sites One-Touch Broadcasting : Empowers non-technical staff to live stream messages

: Empowers non-technical staff to live stream messages Remote Management: Fully managed, ISO 27001-certified infrastructure

The Human Impact: Mental Health and Connection

Swift’s platform is more than just entertainment. In partnership with Beyond Blue, it delivers integrated mental health resources directly to remote users, supporting wellbeing in high-stress environments. In aged care, the system offers chapel services, live family broadcasts, and simplified interfaces to improve connection and reduce agitation.

Real-World Results:

25,000+ daily users across Australia

across Australia >3,000 room deployments , delivering content on <1 Mbps links

, delivering content on <1 Mbps links >99.99% uptime across all environments

across all environments Improved morale, reduced isolation, and higher engagement with wellness content

Offshore & Industrial Deployment:

Working with Chevron, Shell, and other major operators, Swift adapted its platform for offshore use, optimizing for satellite connectivity and extreme redundancy. Pre-deployment labs simulate vessel conditions, ensuring bulletproof performance at sea.

While most of the industry focuses on high-speed urban markets, Swift and Wowza are committed to content inclusion - reaching communities often overlooked by traditional platforms.

“We’re not just streaming content. We’re delivering connection, mental health resources, and community to places the internet forgot,” said Alex Gammelgard, Vice President of Marketing at Wowza.

