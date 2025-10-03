Canada Power Market Outlook Report 2025: Statistics for Installed Capacity, Generation, and Consumption from 2020 to 2024, and Forecast for the Next 11 Years to 2035

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2025 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report discusses the power market structure of Canada and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.



Scope

Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2020 to 2024, and forecast for the next 11 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered:



01. Executive Summary



02. Introduction



03. Capacity and Generation



04. Deal Analysis and New Investments



05. Market Forces Analysis



06. Project Status Analysis



07. Transmission and Distribution



08. Policy



09. Major Generating Companies

Hydro-Quebec

Ontario Power Generation Inc

BC Hydro

TransAlta Corp

Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board

