Next-Generation Chips Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Lucrative Opportunities in Sectors Like AI, Premium Electronics, Automotive, Defense, Telecoms, and Healthcare

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Next-Generation Chips" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the next-generation chips theme. It includes an overview of the semiconductor value chain and profiles of companies to watch. It looks in detail at the five key challenges facing the chip industry, including high demand, market monopoly, energy consumption, skills shortage, and national strategies and the formation of regional clusters.
Next-generation chips represent the next frontier of semiconductor technology, incorporating advancements in design, materials, manufacturing process, performance, and packaging. Next-generation chips are paramount to the digital transformation heralded by growth in AI tools. Next-generation chips can be found in the latest premium consumer electronics, data center servers, 5G network equipment, satellite broadband and earth observation, commercial and military radar, and other defense systems.
Key Highlights
- Industrial systems, network equipment, cloud servers, and premium consumer electronics have been and will continue to be the principal consumers of advanced semiconductors. Automotive is the next frontier for next-generation chips.
- The semiconductor industry faces several imminent challenges. These include a compounding skills shortage, rapidly rising energy requirements, uncertainties around the supply of critical materials, the escalating US-China trade war, and disconcerting concentrations of market power in a select few chip companies and customers, exacerbated by rising technology nationalism.
Reasons to Buy
- Multi-million dollar industries, including aerospace and defense, transport, telecoms, manufacturing, and healthcare, are demanding next-generation chips. They are also increasingly necessary for AI technologies.
- This report tells you all you need to know about next-generation chips, including identifying companies to watch and highlighting the latest technological innovations.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction to Next-Generation Chips
- The Semiconductor Competitive Landscape
- Deep Dive into Key Technological Innovations
- Industry Challenges
- National Strategies and Regional Clusters
- The Path to Quantum Computing
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Thematic Research Methodology
Companies Featured
- ABR
- AccoPower
- Advantest
- Alchip
- Alibaba
- AMD
- Analog Devices
- Ansys
- Applied Materials
- Arm
- ASML
- ASMPT
- Atom Computing
- AWS
- Baidu
- Besi
- Branchip
- Broadcom
- Cadence
- Cambricon
- Capella Space
- Cerebras
- Changchun Institute of Optics, Finae Mechanics & Physics (CIOMP)
- ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT)
- Cisco
- Dupont
- D-Wave
- Ebara
- Epiworld International
- Fuji Electric
- Geely
- Global Foundries
- GTA Semiconductor
- GUC
- Hanmi
- Hanwha
- Harbin Institute of Technology
- Hitachi Hi-Tech
- HPE
- Huawei
- IBM
- ID Qunatique
- Infineon
- Infleqtion
- Innoscience
- Institute of Microelectronics Chinese Academy of Science
- Intel
- IonQ
- JoinSilicon
- KLA
- Knowm
- Kokusai Electric
- Lam Research
- MagicQ
- Marvell
- MediaTek
- Meta
- Microchip
- Micron Technology
- Microsoft
- Mitsubishi Chemical Group
- Monolithic Power Systems (MPS)
- Nokia
- NTT
- Numenta
- Nvidia
- NXP
- O-BASF
- Onsemi
- OpenAI
- Pasqal
- PsiQuantum
- QORVO
- Quantinuum
- Quantum Brilliance
- Qubitekk
- QuEra
- Quintessence Labs
- Qunatum Motion
- QunatumCTek
- Renesas
- Rigetti Computing
- ROHM
- Samsung
- Sanan
- Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment
- Shin Etsu
- SICC
- Siemens
- Silicon Quantum Computing
- SK Hynix
- SK Siltron
- Skyworks
- SMIC
- SMIC
- Socionext
- Soitec
- Solvay
- SST
- ST Microelectronics
- SUMC
- SUSS
- Synlight Crystal
- Synposys
- SynSense
- Teradyne
- Texas Instruments
- Tianyu
- Tokyo Electron
- Toshiba
- TSMC
- Tysic
- University of Science and Technology
- Wolfspeed
- Xanadu
- Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC)
- Zuken
