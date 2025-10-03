Phenol Industry Outlook 2025-2030: Capacity to Grow by 20% - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phenol Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global phenol capacity is poised to grow considerably by 20% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period. Phenol, also known as carbolic acid, is a compound that is widely used for manufacturing phenolic resins, pharmaceutical drugs, dyes, herbicides and plastic polymers. Asia is the only region expected to witness phenol capacity additions globally during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period.
Scope
- Global phenol capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030
- Global phenol planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies
- Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries
- Key details of the phenol plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced phenol plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global phenol industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook for phenol capacity data
- Assess key project data of your peers and competitors
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights
- Global Phenol Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Phenol Capacity Additions and Capex by Region
- New Plant Announcements
- Global Planned and Announced Phenol Plants
02. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global Phenol Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Phenol Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024
- Global Capacity Additions and Capex from Planned and Announced Phenol Plants by Country
03. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global Phenol Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024
- Global Phenol Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Companies
04. Phenol Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- Phenol Capacity in Asia by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Phenol Projects in Asia
05. Phenol Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- Phenol Capacity in Europe by Country, 2020-2030
- Phenol Capacity in the North America by Country, 2020-2030
- Phenol Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030
- Phenol Capacity in the FSU by Country, 2020-2030
- Phenol Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030
- Phenol Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030
06. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9owdgf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.