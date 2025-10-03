Gig and Sharing Economies Insurance Market Analysis Report 2025

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Gig and Sharing Economies in Insurance 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the gig and sharing economies within the insurance sector. It includes an industry overview and explores the future of this evolving landscape. The report highlights key themes in the industry, evaluates the success of current initiatives, and examines potential developments moving forward.



The gig and sharing economies are revitalized concepts that have gained immense traction across various industries, largely driven by digitalization and the proliferation of mobile apps. The sharing economy involves individuals monetizing their assets, such as homes or cars, by renting them out. While this practice has existed for some time, it has transformed into a massive industry. On the other hand, the gig economy revolves around individuals offering their skills directly to customers for various tasks, receiving payment either hourly or upon completion.

This model has become a global phenomenon, propelled by major players, such as Uber and Deliveroo, as well as platforms (such as TaskRabbit) that connect workers with clients. Both economies present significant opportunities for insurance and their rapid expansion has created a notable insurance gap that insurtech companies have swiftly capitalized on, establishing themselves as frontrunners in this space. Traditional insurers have recognized the importance of these trends and are increasingly seeking partnerships with the apps and platforms that underpin the gig and sharing economies.



Scope

2024 Emerging Trends Insurance Consumer Survey found that among the 11 countries covered, 27.1% of consumers are currently gig workers, while a further 20.1% are intending to take up additional work now. Meanwhile, 23.7% of respondents had participated in the gig economy in the last two years.

42.5% of respondents to the analyst's 2024 Emerging Trends Insurance Consumer Survey have shared, are sharing or plan to share a property or asset they own through the sharing economy.

Airbnb is the most-popular P2P asset sharing site used by UK consumers according to the analyst's 2024 UK Insurance Consumer Survey; it was used by 59.3% of consumers taking part in the sharing economy.

Reasons to Buy

Understand what the gig and sharing economies are and why they are such a key trend for both workers and consumers.

Read about the key platforms and apps that have enabled the rise of these themes.

Learn about the vast insurance opportunities that these growing themes are providing.

Discover the leaders in these nascent insurance spaces and understand why they have had success.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. What are the Gig and Sharing Economies?



3. Industry Analysis



4. Case Studies



5. The Future of the Gig and Sharing Economy



6. Appendix



Companies Featured

Uber

Deliveroo

DoorDash

Talabat

Noon Food

Careem

Airbnb

JustPark

Vrbo

Onefinestay

Hiycar

Karshare

Camplify

Fat Llama

INSHUR

Trinity Capital

Grab

MOVE IT

Allianz Partners

Indeez

AON

Humn.ai

Cachet

TaskRabbit

If insurance

Fiverr

Upwork

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba8rcm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.