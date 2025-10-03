Mobix Labs Goes on Offense: Launches Aggressive Acquisition Strategy with Access to $100 Million+

~ Bold 2026 strategy targets game-changing acquisitions and new revenue streams ~

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a fabless semiconductor company serving aerospace, defense, 5G, and other high-growth markets, today announced plans to accelerate its expansion through a bold mergers and acquisitions program, setting the stage for what it believes could be a breakout 2026 fiscal year.

Access to $100 Million+ in Capital to Support Aggressive Growth

With access to more than $100 million through its equity line of credit and shelf registration, Mobix Labs has positioned itself to act swiftly and decisively. This capital gives the Company the ability to pursue acquisitions that could dramatically expand its footprint and unlock new revenue streams in industries undergoing rapid transformation.

“Our strategy is clear — act decisively on the right opportunities,” said Phil Sansone, Chief Executive Officer of Mobix Labs. “Mobix Labs is going on offense with a focused acquisition program designed to strengthen our market position and accelerate growth. We are prepared to use our capital strategically to pursue acquisitions that we believe will transform the Company and create significant long-term value for our investors.”

Positioned to Capture Growth Drivers in 2026

Sansone added: “Defense modernization, aerospace innovation, and global wireless expansion are massive long-term growth drivers, and the timing could not be better. We see this as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to consolidate, grow, and establish Mobix Labs as a leader in industries that are shaping the future. We believe our investors will be the ultimate winners as we execute on this disciplined and aggressive plan.”

Mobix Labs’ launch of its aggressive acquisition-driven strategy marks the next chapter in its growth story. As the Company enters its next fiscal year, its access to capital and disciplined approach to pursuing high-impact opportunities provide the foundation for transformative expansion. By combining bold execution with a clear vision, Mobix Labs is positioning itself to deliver sustained growth and long-term value for its shareholders.

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced wireless and wired connectivity, RF, imaging, switching, and filtering technologies for next-generation communication systems. Our solutions support aerospace, defense, 5G, medical, industrial, and other high-reliability markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections about future events and include statements regarding, among other things, Mobix Labs’ strategy, growth plans, potential acquisitions, access to and use of capital, ability to complete and integrate acquisitions, expected benefits from acquisitions, potential revenue growth, market expansion, creation of shareholder value, and anticipated performance in fiscal 2026 and beyond. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “target,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate,” “potential,” “opportunity,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, many of which are outside of Mobix Labs’ control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to our ability to successfully identify, negotiate, finance, complete, and integrate acquisitions; the availability of acquisition targets on attractive terms; our ability to access additional capital on favorable terms or at all; volatility in the capital markets; the risk that anticipated benefits of acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than expected; competition in our industry; changes in customer demand, government regulations, and defense spending priorities; supply chain challenges; macroeconomic conditions; geopolitical instability; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Importantly, forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of any specific strategy or outcome. Mobix Labs’ strategic plans, including its acquisition strategy, may evolve over time, and the Company may, for a variety of reasons, decide to change, delay, or discontinue aspects of its strategy as circumstances warrant.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Mobix Labs undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

