Bluesky Digital Assets Announces ChessGold Inc. Major Milestone

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Chess Gold is Now Available on Apple Store with Apple Pay Integration — Expanding Global Access to Premium Chess.

ChessGold, the next-generation platform for chess enthusiasts worldwide, has hit a major growth phase with explosive user engagement and massive infrastructure upgrades. ChessGold is officially available on the Apple App Store with full Apple Pay integration for seamless in-app purchases. This marks a bold leap in accessibility and convenience for iOS users across the globe.

ChessGold also offers Flexible Payment Options including Visa, Mastercard and blockchain.

ChessGold is now Live on Play Store (Lite) & Web Version Coming Soon

Android users can now join the action via the Play Store Lite version, optimized for performance and speed, and we're working on a dedicated desktop website where you’ll soon be able to play directly from your browser.

Platform Stats (So Far)

Unique Website Visits: 258,000+

258,000+ Total Games Played: 35,618

35,618 Registered Users: 7,840

7,840 Transactions (Purchases + Withdrawals): 685

685 Peak Daily Games: 1,867



Social Growth & Engagement

The Chess Gold community is growing at lightning speed, with 57,000+ followers on Facebook and an ever-expanding global user base. From casual players to competitive grinders, Chess Gold is becoming the go-to platform for anyone who loves the game.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, has created a high value digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap. Bluesky's platform, BlueskyINTEL, is well positioned to leverage the current exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain based technologies through a tightly focus built collaborative platform. This innovative web platform offering supports and better enables businesses to adopt and utilize these emerging and developing technologies. Bluesky has also entered into a secured loan agreement to advance up to $1,000,000 to ChessGold convertible into common shares of ChessGold.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com or www.blueskyintel.com .

Please also follow us on Linkedin at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets/ .

