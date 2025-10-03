Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automobile Industry Almanac 2026: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Automobile Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.
Key Features:
- Business trends analysis
- In-depth industry overview
- Technology trends analysis
- Forecasts
- Spending, investment, and consumption discussions
- In-depth industry statistics and metrics
- Industry employment numbers
Additional Key Features Include:
- Industry Glossary
- Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations
- Profiles of industry-leading companies
- U.S. and Global Firms
- Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries
- Executive Contacts
- Revenues
- For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries
- Statistical Tables
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
- This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Automobile Industry.
This Research Provides a Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Automobile Industry
- Major Trends Affecting the Automobile Industry
- Automobile Industry Introduction
- U.S. Auto Manufacturers Ford, Stellantis and GM Compete Head-On with Foreign Manufacturers
- U.S. Electric Vehicle (EV) Subsidies Expired in 2025/U.S. Auto Manufacturers Change Strategies
- Electric Cars (EVs) and Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Spur Changes at Auto Makers
- Major Technology Research in Batteries/Major Investments in Battery Factories and Power Storage
- Natural Gas-Powered Vehicles Gain in Popularity/Long Term Potential Is Bright Thanks to Low Shale Gas Prices
- Fuel Efficiency Continues to Improve
- Ethanol Production Is Massive for Fuel Additives
- Cellulosic Ethanol Makes Slow Commercial Progress
- Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Power Research Continue/Fuel Cell Cars Enter Market
- China Is the World's Largest Auto Market/ Becomes a Major Auto Exporter and EV Supply Chain Player
- India Has a Significant Automobile Market, with Great Long-Term Potential
- Mexico Is a Leading Automotive Maker and Exporter
- Focus on Safety Improvements by Automakers
- Wireless Information Systems Surge Ahead in Vehicles: Telematics, Intelligent Transportation (ITS) and Real-Time Traffic Information
- Insurance Underwriting Uses Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Policyholders Allow Their Habits to Be Tracked for Lower Insurance Rates
- Uber, Lyft and Didi Dominate the Car on Demand (Ride Hailing) Industry
- Self-Driving, Autonomous Cars Receive Massive Investments in Research and Development Worldwide
- Gig Economy and Self-Driving Cars Pose Insurance Challenges and Underwriting Opportunities
This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Automobile Industry Statistics
- Automobile Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- General Motors Corporation Overview
- Ford Motor Company Overview
- Volkswagen Group Overview
- Toyota Motor Corporation Overview
- Mercedes-Benz Group Overview
- Hyundai Motor Group Overview
- Honda Motor Co. Overview
- Licensed Drivers, Vehicle Registrations & Resident Population, U.S.: 1960-2023
- Highest Fuel Economy by Vehicle Class: 2025 Model Year
- Lowest Fuel Economy by Vehicle Class: 2025 Model Year
- Gross Output in the Motor Vehicles & Transportation Equipment Manufacturing Industries: Selected Years, 2017-2023
- Personal Transportation Expenditures, U.S.: 2016-2024
- Average Miles Per Gallon vs. Horsepower, U.S.: 1975-2023
- Motor Vehicle Traffic Accidents in the U.S. by Type of Vehicle & Person: 2023-2014
- Value of Imports of Vehicles to the U.S.: 2018-2024
- Value of Exports of U.S. Vehicles: 2019-2024
- Occupational Employment and Wages for Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics: May 2024
- Employment in the Automobile Industry, U.S.: 2018 - 2024
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ym84h2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.